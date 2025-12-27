Mariah Carey's kids are officially taller than her in new Christmas photos

Mariah Carey's kids are all grown up.

The resident Queen of Christmas's favorite holiday has come and gone, but not without sharing a glimpse inside her celebrations with her kids.

The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer is a mom to twins, Moroccan and Monroe, who will be 15 years old in April, and who she shares with Nick Cannon, her husband from 2008 to 2016.

Mariah's kids sported her face on their sweater

As the Christmas celebrations winded down, Mariah took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming photo featuring Moroccan and Monroe, in which they are almost towering over her.

Mariah appears wearing high heels and a red, sequined long-sleeve dress, while the kids are wearing matching Christmas sweaters with, fittingly, her face printed on it along with "All I Want For Christmas Is You," paired with baggy jeans.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, though first Moroccan declared: "I mogged," to which someone commented back: "Mariah is an angel," and he endearingly replied: "She's the best mom I could ever ask for."

© Getty Images for Caesars Palace The twins back in 2019

Others followed suit with: "Wowww, how long was I asleep that these kids grew up and are already this big?!" and: "I know that's not Roc and Roe? Time flies," as well as: "The babies are now teens. Enjoy the festive family moments."

Earlier this year, Mariah, during a wide-ranging interview with CBS Mornings' Gayle King on September 24, was asked by the veteran news anchor: "I'm curious about you and your two children and how you navigate — 'cause you're a co-parent with Nick Cannon — how you navigate co-parenting when his life is so public."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe put on their glam together

The Grammy winner preferred not to delve into the subject, explaining: "I kinda feel like it's best if I don't talk about him because he can just be in his own world," and then quipped: "No offense to him."

© Instagram Moroccan and Monroe will be 15 in April

Despite Mariah's recent refusal to discuss how she co-parents with Nick, back in 2019, she did praise what a good job both of them had done at both co-parenting and remaining friends. Speaking with People, she first shared of the twins: "They're a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn't be the same person without them," before adding of Nick: "I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk."

© Instagram With their dad on their 13th birthday

Since welcoming his twins with Mariah, Nick has welcomed ten other children with five different women, five of which were born in 2022 alone. He welcomed Golden in 2017 with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares Powerful, born in 2020, and Rise, born in October 2022. In 2021, he welcomed another set of twins, sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with model and DJ Abby de la Rosa; he also shares with her daughter Beautiful, his 11th child, born in November 2022, a month after his son Rise with Brittany was born.

Plus, in July of that year, he welcomed son Legendary with Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi. His daughter with LaNisha Cole, Onyx Ice Cole, was born in September 2022, and he also has Halo Marie, born in December of 2022, with Alyssa Scott, who was the mother of his other son, Zen, who passed away aged five months.