Bruno Mars' unbelievable performance at 4 proves he was destined for stardom

Bruno Mars kicked off 2026 with a double dose of exciting news as he revealed his stadium tour and dropped a new single.

But decades before he was a household name, Bruno had the dizzy heights of fame in his sights.

Unearthed footage, which can be viewed above, show him as an adorable four-year-old performing as Elvis Presley.

© Getty Images He's been a performer since a young age

The clip was shown during an appearance by Bruno — now 40 — on The Jonathon Ross Show.

The British talk show host asked the "When I Was Your Man" hitmaker if he remembered the first time they met, before showing the clip of the interview in which Jonathon quizzed Bruno about his love of performing as 'The King'.

© Getty Images Bruno was an Elvis impersonator as a child

His response was adorable and Bruno's impersonation was spot-on. Also featured in the video was Bruno's dad, Peter Hernandez, and the resemblance between father and son is undeniable.

Both his father and his late mother, Bernadette, were performers, and Bruno was inspired to follow in their footsteps from a young age.

From the age of two, Bruno would join his dad's band on stage as mini Elvis.

© Kevin Mazur Bruno Mars with his dad

Peter opened up to Hawaiian magazine, Midweek, and recalled: "He [Bruno] was a ham. As soon as he could walk and express himself, he had to be in the middle of everything and wanted to be a part of whoever he’d seen on TV."

Bruno is one of six children who all caught the performing bug and went on to inherit their parents' passion for music.