Tim McGraw shares the emotional photo that won Christmas: 'My ladies'

Tim McGraw has revealed the "best Christmas present ever" – and it came straight from his daughters. The country star, 58, took to Instagram on Saturday, December 27, to share a deeply personal gift from Gracie, Maggie and Audrey McGraw, whom he shares with his wife Faith Hill.

© Instagram Tim shared his 'best Christmas gift ever' on Instagram

The photo shows Tim proudly holding a framed black-and-white portrait of his three daughters backstage, captured as they apply makeup and pose in front of a glowing mirror.

"The best Christmas present ever for me!" Tim captioned the post. He explained that the image was taken at Royal Albert Hall in London, moments before Audrey’s first-ever performance on Brandi Carlile’s European tour.

© Getty Images Audrey McGraw attends the Season 2 premiere of "Landman"

"This pic was taken… as the sisters were helping Audrey get ready for her first performance," he added. "My ladies!"

Fans were quick to react, flooding the comments with heartfelt messages. "It’s the smallest, most thoughtful gifts that are the best. Priceless," one follower wrote. Another added, "Wow – three amazing young ladies."

Brandi herself also chimed in, commenting simply, "These girls," adding an extra seal of approval to the special family moment.

© Variety via Getty Images Tim performs onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Tim and Faith Hill had a very emotional reaction to watching their eldest daughter, Gracie, perform in New York City in November 2025.

The country music stars made the trip to the Big Apple to support Gracie at her performance at Joe's Pub in Manhattan, and proud dad Tim admitted there were "a few tears" watching his daughter on stage.

"We had a blast (and a few tears) catching our oldest girl Gracie's show at Joes Pub in NYC a few weeks ago!" he captioned a video of the 28-year-old singing a cover of Rihanna's "Love on the Brain."

© Getty Images Tim and Faith with daughters Audrey and Maggie McGraw

All three of the couple’s girls are very talented. Gracie is pursuing her Broadway dreams and living in New York City, while Maggie works as a Board of Director for Alive, the non-profit hospice that cared for her grandfather, Tug McGraw.

"It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do," Tim told People in 2021.

"We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people. It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."