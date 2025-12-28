Grand Ole Opry star Stu Phillips passes away on Christmas Day

The Grand Ole Opry is mourning the loss of its oldest-living member, Stu Phillips, who passed away on Christmas Day. He was 92. The news was confirmed in a Facebook post shared by the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, which noted that Phillips had been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1967 and remained an active and beloved presence in country music for decades.

© Getty Images for the Grand Ole O Stu attends Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry

The Grand Ole Opry is widely regarded as the heart and soul of country music – a weekly live radio show and performance institution that has shaped the genre for more than a century. First broadcast in 1925, the Opry has launched some of the genre’s biggest stars, including Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, George Jones and Reba McEntire, as well as modern icons including Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood. For artists, an invitation to play – or be inducted – is not just a career milestone, but an enduring mark of respect within country music’s most storied tradition.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash at the Grand Ole Opry

Born on January 19, 1933, in Saint-Eustache, Quebec, near Montreal, Stu began performing on radio as a teenager. By the late 1950s, he had become a familiar voice and face across Canada, hosting popular radio programs and appearing on CBC Television’s variety series The Outrider and the long-running Saturday night staple Red River Jamboree.

Alongside his broadcasting career, Stu recorded several albums inspired by Canadian folklore, including Echoes of the Canadian Foothills, Visit Old Quebec and A Visit to British Columbia. His 1965 single ‘Kathy Keep Playing’ became a No. 1 Canadian country hit, leading to a contract with RCA Records and a move to Nashville.

© Getty Images Dolly Parton poses for the camera with DJs backstage at the Grand Ole Opry circa 1970

Stu enjoyed chart success in 1966 and 1967, scoring four Top 40 country hits. Among them were ‘Vin Rosé,’ co-written with Cindy Walker, and the No. 13 hit ‘Juanita Jones.’ The success cemented his place at the Grand Ole Opry, where he appeared regularly for decades and became known for his smooth, velvet-toned voice.

© Getty Images Artists, musicians, and Grand Ole Opry members sing onstage at A Public Celebration of Life

Stu remained active well into his later years. Most recently, he attended Opry 100: A Live Celebration in March 2025, marking the institution’s centennial and underscoring his role as a living link to the Opry’s early generations.

Beyond the Opry stage, Phillips continued hosting television programs, including the syndicated variety series Music Place in the 1970s. He also toured extensively, performing on several USO tours for U.S. troops in Vietnam – experiences that inspired later tours across Africa, Asia and Europe. He became an American citizen in 1998.

© Bettmann Archive Since 1925, Ryman Auditorium has been the "home" of the Grand Ole Opry

Later in life, Stu was ordained as an Episcopalian minister and owned Long Hollow Winery in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, for many years. The winery is now owned by his son Joel and Joel’s wife, Benita.

Stu leaves behind a rich legacy as a broadcaster, recording artist and Opry stalwart – remembered not only for his music, but for a lifelong dedication to the traditions of country music.