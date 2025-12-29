Is Beyoncé officially a billionaire? Inside her family empire

Beyoncé is now a member of the billionaire club! Well, at least per a new report from Forbes, which states that thanks to added revenue from her latest concert tour, The Cowboy Carter Tour, the singer has crossed the magical threshold.

The update, coming just short of the new year, makes her only the fifth musician to enter that upper echelon, and tips the scales in favor of female artists, joining Rihanna and Taylor Swift.

However, unlike many of her musical peers in that upper tier (especially Taylor and Rihanna), Beyoncé, 44, has been at this game for decades, working consistently since the late 1990s when she first emerged with Destiny's Child.

In 2003, she made her solo debut with her album Dangerously in Love, one of the decade's biggest records. And her profile has only continued to rise (quite exponentially) since then.

Beyoncé's many hats

A majority of Beyoncé's wealth comes from her music and her touring. The singer has released eight total mainline studio albums since her 2003 debut, all of which have gone to number one worldwide and produced multiple hit singles.

Her touring revenue, in particular, adds to that wealth. While starting on a smaller scale with the 10-date Dangerously in Love Tour in 2003, her productions have elevated considerably. Between 2009 and 2018, her tours grossed between $100-$300 million each, skyrocketing then in the 2020s (all figures courtesy of Pollstar).

Her 2023 Renaissance World Tour ended its run with nearly $580 million at the box office, her highest concert run to date and the third-highest of all time by a female artist. Her follow-up tour for Cowboy Carter ended 2025 as the year's highest grossing outing with over $400 million earned, bumping her up to billionaire status.

Beyoncé has also elevated her work as a businesswoman as well, especially with her Ivy Park line (which was discontinued in 2024), her brand of whiskey SirDavis, her haircare line Cécred, and many endorsements. Although chief among them is…

Parkwood Entertainment

It was the formation of Parkwood Entertainment in 2008 that truly gave the singer control over her massive fortune, especially her catalog. Parkwood holds ownership of Beyoncé's masters and has independently released her records since 2011's 4.

It also manages other artists like Chloe x Halle and The Carters (her duo with husband Jay-Z), and releases not only feature films like Cadillac Records (2008) and Obsessed (2009), but also her musical films like Black Is King, Homecoming, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, Beyoncé Bowl and more.

The "Ring the Alarm" singer shared of her decision to form Parkwood: "When I decided to manage myself it was important that I didn't go to some big management company," per Billboard.

"I felt like I wanted to follow the footsteps of Madonna and be a powerhouse and have my own empire and show other women when you get to this point in your career you don't have to go sign with someone else and share your money and your success — you do it yourself," she explained.

A family empire

Beyoncé isn't the only one of the Carters to boast a figure in the billions, as she follows her husband Jay-Z, currently valued at a whopping $2.5 billion (him and Bruce Springsteen make up the other two musicians with such net worths).

His value comes significantly from Roc Nation, his entertainment company that serves as a record label and an umbrella for other ventures like music festivals, his streaming service Tidal, their partnership with the NFL for their Super Bowl Halftime Shows, and much more.

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles is also a fashion designer and entrepreneur herself, more recently working alongside her daughter as one of the leads of Cécred, and her sister Solange Knowles is a successful musician and designer as well.