Celebs in bikinis! Nicole Kidman, Halle Berry & more festive swimwear photos

Christmas may conjure up images of cold snowy weather and frosted-tipped trees, but many stars across the world escape to sunnier climes over the festive season.

The likes of Eva Longoria and Dianne Buswell swapped cosy sweaters for bikinis as they soaked up the sunshine. Join us as we take a look at some of the most glamorous celebrities in swimsuits over the holidays…

© Instagram Halle Berry "I can’t decide if I want to be naughty or nice this Christmas, but I am having a hell of a good time. Merry Christmas everyone!" wrote Halle Berry. She posed for a mirror selfie in a plunging black high-leg swimsuit that showed off her long toned legs. Her short curls were hidden underneath a cream hat.

© Instagram Eva Longoria Eva Longoria turned to celebrity-loved brand Melissa Odabash for her black tie bikini with gold detailing that offset her golden tan. "Out of office," wrote Eva, who finished her low-key look with long mermaid waves and sunglasses.

© Instagram Dianne Buswell Instead of going for a swim, Dianne Buswell slipped into swimwear to enjoy a sauna with her father. The Strictly Come Dancing star shared a peek of her turquoise scoop-neck swimsuit, which she paired with a colourful necklace and a grey hat on her fiery red hair.

© Instagram Rochelle Humes Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin are enjoying an "unconventional Christmas" with their three kids in Dubai, where they enjoyed seaside dinners and playing on the beach. Dressing for the warmer weather, Rochelle layered a tiny black bikini underneath a cropped white shirt that showed off her abs, alongside low-rise jeans, brown flip-flops and an oversized black handbag.

© Instagram Nicole Kidman Nicole Kidman hit the beach in Sydney with her husband Keith Urban and youngest daughter Faith in December in a skintight wetsuit (not pictured.) Emerging from the water in a Baywatch moment, the Moulin Rouge star showed off her athletic figure in the wetsuit, which featured shorts and a long-sleeved top. Nicole kept her beauty look relaxed, with water dripping from her strawberry-blonde hair and waterproof mascara enhancing her natural beauty.

