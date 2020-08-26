Vogue Williams reflects on marriage to ex-husband Brian McFadden The celebrity DJ is now happily married to Spencer Matthews

Vogue Williams has made a frank confession about her first marriage to Brian McFadden, describing that moment in life as "embarrassing".

READ: 24 celebrity splits that happened during and after lockdown

During a candid chat with her husband Spencer Matthews on their new podcast, Spencer & Vogue, the 34-year-old radio presenter discussed her former relationship with the Westlife singer and said that the thought of their marriage "makes me feel a little bit sick".

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews introduce their baby girl

Vogue and Brian, 40, ended their three-year marriage in July 2015. The DJ then married Made in Chelsea's Spencer in 2018, shortly before they welcomed their son Theo. They are also doting parents to little Gigi, who was born in July.

READ: Vogue Williams on split from ex-husband Brian McFadden

In the frank conversation, Spencer revealed he is often reminded of Vogue's pop star ex every time he sees their old certificate in their safe. "Every time I go into the safe by the way I have to see your marriage certificates because like we needed them for a mortgage and I just have to look at them. It is unearthed every single time I go there. I look in the safe, which is most days."

Vogue and Brian McFadden split in 2015

Cringing at the thought, Vogue remarked: "I'm so glad I don't have to look at the safe. Sometimes I forget it ever happened. Let's bin that [marriage certificate] one. It makes me feel a little bit sick in my mouth. I can't say I've ever been massively sad about a breakup either. I was more embarrassed."

Although Vogue did not name drop another former flame, the mum-of-two admitted she can't "shake him" as people always remind her about him.

The model is now married to Spencer Matthews

Meanwhile, Brian - who shares daughters Molly, 18, and Lilly-Sue, 17, with first wife Kerry Katona - confirmed his engagement to his girlfriend of three years, PE teacher Danielle Parkinson, in December. The couple met through mutual friends in Manchester.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.