George Clooney doubles down on unbelievable claim about Amal marriage

George Clooney has really never had a fight with his wife of more than a decade, Amal. The Ocean's Eleven star, 64, has doubled down on his unbelievable marriage claim - and he has a simple secret to their peaceful 11-year relationship.

The actor was asked about having never been in an argument with his wife in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, to which George cleared up that it was, in fact, "true".

But when the interviewer told George he found that "hard to believe" from their personal experience being married for 30 years, the actor questioned how old he had been when he tied the knot.

George compared getting married in your 30s, as the interviewer had, to when he himself was in his second act. "There’s a difference. I was 52. There’s a reason why insurance rates when you’re 16 to 25 are off the charts. It’s aggression."

© Getty Images George and Amal have been married for 11 years

George and Amal, 47, tied the knot in September 2014 and welcomed their twins, son Alexander and daughter Ella, in 2017. George had previously been married to actress Talia Balsam from 1989 to 1993, but did not have any children together.

He continued: "I had no intention of getting married again, but I fell madly in love with the person who changed that. We have kids. I didn’t want to have kids. Everything changed because I met this incredible person."

As for his no-argument claims, while he's "not conceding", George explained he's in a "much different place in life" now. "I’m much more secure, and I am also less in the mood to win arguments. When you’re young, you’re trying to win everything," he admitted.

George and Amal's wedding

© Photo: Getty Images George and Amal's wedding was covered in HELLO!

George and Amal tied the knot in a lavish wedding abroad in Venice, Italy, not far from their home in Lake Como, which George bought in 2002. Amal stunned in a custom-made, Oscar de la Renta dress while her actor husband looked dapper in a Giorgio Armani tuxedo.

The couple's wedding photos were shared exclusively with HELLO! in conjunction with People in the US. "My verdict on being Mr and Mrs Clooney? It feels pretty damn great," George told us after the wedding.

"It was a privilege to be entrusted with covering such a special and important occasion and being given access to such personal things as the wedding speeches," HELLO! international managing editor at the time reflected on the event.

"I remember being struck by how much love there was for the couple, and, in particular, George's dad Nick talked about how Amal had transformed his son's life - what he wrote was so heartfelt, just like any other parent."