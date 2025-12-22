Amal Clooney rallies around sister amid split from husband

Amal Clooney's sister, Tala Alamuddin, has returned to the UK after spending years in Singapore, following the breakdown of her marriage to Italian businessman Nico Le Tallec.

The 45-year-old is leaning on her older sister as she navigates her split, and is "excited to be back in London and looking ahead to what's next," according to a spokesperson who told the Daily Mail.

© Getty Tala split from her husband, Nico Le Tallec

"I can confirm she has separated from her ex-husband," the spokesperson continued. "This move marks a new chapter for her, both personally and professionally, and she is very much focused on the positive opportunities ahead."

Tala will continue to work on her accessories brand, TALA by Tala Alamuddin, which she launched in 2017 and of which Amal is a particular fan.

See Amal sporting a clutch from her sister's collection below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Guests Arrive For The Royal Wedding

Her spokesperson added: "Tala continues to build TALA by Tala Alamuddin with London providing a strong and inspiring base as she expands the brand's wellness-led offering alongside its luxury accessories."

"A key focus at present is transitioning the business to a made-to-order model, leading by example in furthering sustainability efforts. This work reflects Tala's growing passion and deepening commitment to her purpose of supporting women to live the life they desire."

© Instagram The mom of four relocated to the UK following her split

Tala and Amal moved with their parents from Lebanon to Buckinghamshire in the UK to escape the Lebanese Civil War in 1980, and the pair grew up only two years apart in age.

Amal has always been incredibly supportive of her younger sister and wore a clutch from Tala's accessory line to the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Tala was also a bridesmaid at Amal's wedding to George Clooney in 2014.

© Getty Images Amal's clutch was from Tala's accessory line

She moved to Singapore after tying the knot with her first husband, Lebanese businessman Nagi Hamiyeh, and the couple welcomed four kids together, including Mia Hamiyeh, who is following in her aunt's footsteps and studying law.

Tala and Nagi went their separate ways in 2016, and shortly after their divorce was finalized, she wed Nico in Singapore. Since their split, Tala has relocated to the UK to be closer to her sister, who has a home in Oxfordshire.

© PA Images via Getty Images She is a mom of four

George, Amal, and their eight-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, reside in their chateau in Provence, France, for part of the year, and also spend time in their Lake Como mansion. Tala revealed in a candid Instagram post that she was looking forward to starting anew in London after her divorce from Nico.

"There's something both grounding and unfamiliar about coming home," she wrote. "After years in Singapore – raising my family, building, creating, and moving at full speed – I've found myself back in London, in a new rhythm, in a new chapter."

© Instagram Tala shared that she was looking forward to a new chapter

"The city feels different this time. Maybe because I am, too. My children are grown, my pace has shifted, and I'm learning to prioritize myself again – my creativity, my health, my time."

She continued: "It's a quieter kind of confidence – the kind that comes with knowing who you are and what you love, without rushing to fit into anyone else's idea of it…Here’s to new routines, new friends, rediscovering old ones, and embracing the beauty of reinvention and...beginning again."