Meet George Clooney's very famous family — from renowned TV anchor dad to wife Amal Clooney

Most Hollywood A-listers keep their family lives close to their chest to maintain a level of privacy in the entertainment industry machine. But George Clooney? Not as much.

While he refrains from discussing his personal life extensively, even abstaining from social media or ever attending events with his children, he is oftentimes proud to discuss the members of the Clooney clan, the influential people in his past and his future.

The actor once even told HELLO! of dealing with immense public attention: "I couldn't put up for a second with what Brad and Angelina put up with… it's crazy," referring to his close friends Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, telling us that he finds the attention on his own life "fairly controllable."

Take a look with HELLO! at some of the more prominent members of the actor's family, from his parents to his wife and kids…

© Getty Images George's father, Nick Clooney The Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker's father, Nick Clooney (now 91), has quite a legacy of his own as a prominent news anchor and journalist. While his career began as early as the late 1950s, Nick began hosting his own show, The Nick Clooney Show, in the late 1960s. He shot to nationwide fame when he hosted the short-lived game show The Money Maze in 1974-75. He led WKRC-TV to ratings success as its news director and lead anchor from 1975 onwards, especially with his reporting on the 1977 Beverly Hills Supper Club fire. He briefly experienced a resurgence in popularity hosting for the AMC Network in the '90s, but then pivoted to politics with a 2004 Congressional campaign as a Democrat in Kentucky (he lost to Republican Geoff Davis, ending his political career there).

© Getty Images George's mother, Nina Bruce Warren Nina Bruce Warren, now 86, was similarly a prominent figure as well, starting out as a pageant queen. She was crowned Miss Lexington in the mid-1950s before placing as the runner-up in the Miss Kentucky pageant. It was during one of these pageants where she first met Nick and they began dating in 1958. After her success in pageantry, Nina embraced her other passions such as activism, writing, owning an antique shop, and TV hosting. She and Nick also welcomed a daughter, Adelia "Ada" Zeidler, in 1960. Ada passed away following a battle with cancer on December 19, 2025, aged 65.

© Getty Images George's aunt, Rosemary Clooney Nick's sister Rosemary Clooney, alongside their other sister Betty, decided to try her hand at music instead of the silver screen. And with the release of her debut album in 1952, Hollywood's Best, she quickly became one of the decade's most popular songstresses, remembered especially for her jazz and cabaret staples like "Come On-a My House," "Memories of You," "Hey There," "Mambo Italiano," and "Mangos." She also co-starred in the classic 1954 musical White Christmas with Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye. Her career prospects in the 1960s stalled after she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and struggled with substance abuse, but she resurfaced to continue performing the following decade, even earning a Primetime Emmy nod for appearing with her nephew in ER. She passed away in 2002 at the age of 74.

© Getty Images George's cousin, Miguel Ferrer Through her marriage to Puerto Rican entertainer José Ferrer, Rosemary welcomed Miguel Ferrer, an actor just like his cousin George. Miguel broke through with a turn in 1987's RoboCop, following that up with turns in films like Mulan (1998), Traffic (2000) and Iron Man 3 (2013), and more prominently in TV shows like Twin Peaks, Crossing Jordan, NCIS: Los Angeles, Jackie Chan Adventures and Young Justice. Miguel passed away after a battle with throat cancer in 2017 aged 61.

