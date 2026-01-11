Demi Moore shares rare detail about her early days with Bruce Willis: 'He kept on doing that for years'

Kate Hudson's latest movie Song Sung Blue has got many people reminiscing, not least of all fellow A-lister Demi Moore. While hosting a Q&A with Kate, 46, on January 7 at a special screening of Song Sung Blue, the film based on a Neil Diamond tribute act, at Soho House in Los Angeles, the star of The Substance, 63, reflected on the early days with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, whom she divorced in 2000.

"This is a little personal thing, but Bruce always had every week, Neil Diamond Day," Demi said. "Watching the movie just kept reminding me of when he would blast Neil Diamond, and I'd say, 'What's going on?' And he said, 'No, it's Neil Diamond Day.' "

© Getty Kate Hudson and Demi Moore seen at Focus Features' Song Sung Blue Celebration hosted By Demi Moore at Soho House

She also remembered that Die Hard star Bruce, 70, would play Neil Diamond's music throughout the day. "He kept on doing that for years. He was a huge Neil fan," she added. "And so am I!"

© Getty Bruce Willis and Demi Moore split in 2000 but remained close

What is Song Sung Blue about?

Kate Hudson's movie, which she stars in alongside Hugh Jackman, got its name from Neil Diamond's 1972 hit by the same name. Kate and Hugh star as real-life couple Mike and Claire Sardina, who formed a Neil Diamond tribute band called Lightning & Thunder in 1989.

© Focus Features Kate's new film, Song Sung Blue, reminded Demi of her early days with Bruce Willis

The film follows their life story from their first meeting to their last performance together. Neil Diamond, 84, is the singer best known for his hits, including 'Sweet Caroline', 'Forever in Blue Jeans', and 'Cracklin' Rosie'.

Demi and Bruce's relationship now

Though Demi and Bruce have been divorced for over 25 years, citing irreconcilable differences, they have remained close in co-parenting their three daughters, Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31.

© Stefanie Keenan Demi Moore and Bruce Willis share three daughters while Emma Heming Willis (pictured second right) is their stepmom

"I still love Demi. We're very close. We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we're probably as close now as we ever were," Bruce, who married model Emma Heming Willis in 2009, told Rolling Stone in December 2000. "We realize we have a lifelong commitment to our kids. Our friendship continues. The institution has been set aside."

© Getty Demi Moore was married to Bruce Willis from 1987 to 2000

Now, Demi is actively involved in helping Emma Heming Willis care for Bruce, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023. According to the NHS, frontotemporal dementia is "an uncommon type of dementia that causes problems with behaviour and language." Symptoms can include personality and behaviour changes, language changes, and memory struggles.

In August 2025, the Pulp Fiction actor moved into a separate home with 24/7 caregivers, a decision made by his wife to provide him with an environment suited to his progressive illness.

© WireImage Demi has supported Emma's decisions regarding Bruce's care

Demi has spoken openly about supporting Emma, 47. "I have so much compassion for Emma in this, being a young woman," Demi said in a pretaped interview played on an episode of The Oprah Podcast in September 2025. "There's no way that anybody could have anticipated where this was going to go. And I really think she's done a masterful job. She has been so dedicated to forging the right path. She's had equal amounts of fear and strength and courage in navigating this."