Emma Heming shares tearful update amid Bruce Willis' dementia battle: 'Truly in shock'

Emma Heming got emotional while sharing some unexpected news with her fans on social media, following the release of her deeply personal book The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path. Bruce Willis' wife took to Instagram amid her book tour to reveal that it had reached the prestigious New York Times Bestseller list less than two weeks after its debut on September 9. "I just found out The Unexpected Journey debuted at #2 on the New York Times Bestseller list," she wrote in the caption.

"I'm still trying to process it. I'm truly in shock, and so deeply grateful. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. My hope now is that this book cares for you, the way you've cared for me." In the clip, Emma shared an anecdote about Bruce, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

"My husband Bruce was an avid reader. A voracious reader. He loved going to bookstores. He loved browsing. He loved buying books. And his favorite section of The New York Times was the book section because he loved looking at The New York Times best seller list," she recalled while tearing up. "And what I learned today is that The Unexpected Journey made that list, and it came in at number two. And all I could think of was that Bruce would be so proud."

Emma then took a moment to collect her emotions before going on to thank her fans for supporting her, and the collaborators who made the book possible. Family, friends and fans alike took to the comment section to share the love, with the former model's stepdaughter, Tallulah Willis, writing, "Love you so so so much. He is so proud." A fan added, "I absolutely love this. He will understand in his own way when you show him," while another said, "You deserve this – and we are all so happy that you've been recognized in this prestigious manner."

Bruce initially received a diagnosis of aphasia in 2022, before doctors confirmed he was suffering from frontotemporal dementia, a degenerative disease that presents with symptoms like loss of empathy, behavioral changes, difficulty communicating, and problems with balance and movement. Emma, who married the Die Hard star in 2009 and welcomed daughters Mabel and Evelyn with him, recently admitted that she considered divorcing Bruce due to his personality changes.

© ANGELA WEISS Emma shared that Bruce would be so proud of her achievement

"Conversations we had, he wasn't recalling," the mom of two explained on The Oprah Podcast. "Our values just didn't seem to be matching anymore. I didn't understand the conversations we were having. We just weren't aligned, and I didn't know why. And he wasn't raising his hand about anything, and I did contemplate divorce."

© Getty Images He was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023

Emma shared that after receiving his diagnosis, she was given minimal support from medical professionals, and was simply handed a pamphlet on the disease. This lonely experience prompted her to write The Unexpected Journey, which offers caregivers a guide to looking after themselves while navigating illness.

© Instagram Emma receives support from her extended family

The 47-year-old's strongest supporters are Bruce's older daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, as well as their mother, Demi Moore. Bruce and Demi were married for 13 years until their split in 2000, yet they remained good friends as they peacefully co-parented their children. The Substance actress even attended Bruce and Emma's wedding in 2009, and has been a pillar of support since her ex-husband's health battle began.