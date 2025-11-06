Emma Heming and Demi Moore unite for powerful Bruce Willis tribute

Emma Heming and Demi Moore joined forces on Wednesday to raise awareness around frontotemporal dementia, or FTD, the neurodegenerative disease that actor Bruce Willis was diagnosed with in 2023. Emma, who married Bruce in 2009 and shares daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, with the Die Hard star, attended the NYC Soho Sessions benefit concert in honor of her husband. Demi was by her side, and the pair share a close bond despite the actress divorcing Bruce in 2000 after 13 years of marriage and three daughters together.

Emma donned a black sweater and black leather pants for the event, while Demi sported a leather dress with a high neckline and her signature aviator-style glasses. They were joined by stars like Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan, and Whoopi Goldberg in raising money and awareness for the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, a nonprofit that aims to assist people suffering from FTD.

A slew of performers played to the star-studded crowd at the event, including Keith Richards, Norah Jones, Mavis Staples and Warren Haynes, who are all friends of Bruce. "Bruce would have loved this. He always loved live music. [He'd be excited to see] all of them, because all of them are, you know, his friends," Emma told People.

"I think that he would've definitely got up there and started playing his harmonica. I'm just grateful that they would show up for this. But they also have their special relationship with Bruce." She added that their family's journey with Bruce's illness had been far from easy, as they were left with "no roadmap, no support, nothing" after his diagnosis.

The former model took to the stage at the event ahead of the performances to thank the crowd for their support. "I just wanna say first, thank you all for being here. This is incredible, and I love what you guys are doing here at the Soho [Sessions] to be able to raise awareness for frontotemporal dementia," she said.

"This is gonna bring all of Bruce's friends and family together. So thank you for being here. I honestly wish Bruce could be here, but he's here in spirit." Soho Sessions is produced by Greg Williamson and Nicole Rechter, who have raised more than $75 million for charity over the years.

Norah Jones blew the crowd away with her incredible vocals, and told People that Bruce had been a good friend to her. "He was very kind to me one time. He was just really nice to me. He was checking on me all night because I was alone at this weird party. And so I was happy to be here," she explained.

Bruce's longtime pal Whoopi Goldberg was in the crowd on Wednesday night, and told Vanity Fair: "I'm sad that this cause exists, but if we're gonna fight it, this is the best way I can think of. We've been friends for 30 years, I think, so anything I can do for him and the family, I'm happy to do it."

Bruce and Demi worked hard to remain friends after their divorce for the sake of their daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, making it easy for Emma to bond with the actress when she began dating Bruce. "I have so much compassion for Emma in this, being a young woman," the 62-year-old said on Oprah's podcast.

"There's no way that anybody could have anticipated where this was going to go, and I really think she's done a masterful job. She has been so dedicated to forging the right path. She's had equal amounts of fear and strength and courage in navigating this."