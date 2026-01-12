Victoria Beckham's sweet birthday tribute to Spice Girls bandmate with '90s throwback

Victoria wished her former bandmate Mel C a happy birthday with a Spice Girls group photo and an old snippet from one of their '90s hits

The Spice Girls in the 90s pose outside the Martinez Hotel in Cannes, during the 50th Cannes Film Festival, to promote their new movie 'Spice the Movie' which will be filmed in London in June. © PA Images via Getty Images
Ella Rayment-Ward
Writer
2 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham is celebrating one of the Spice Girls with a 30-year throwback. The singer and fashion designer wished her former bandmate Melanie Chisholm, better known as Mel C or Sporty Spice, a happy birthday with a heartwarming photo of her with the Spice Girls ladies. 

Victoria shared a sweet picture taken with Mel C - who just turned 52 - and their bandmates Melanie Brown and Emma Bunton to her Instagram Stories on 12 January. The fashion designer wrote "happy birthday" to Mel C and extended "kisses" to both Mel B and Emma. The photo was missing the fifth member of the Spice Girls, Geri Halliwell-Horner.  

To round off the birthday wishes, Victoria took a trip down memory lane, posting a throwback clip from the group's Say You'll Be There music video, which came out in 1996. "Love you," Victoria captioned the video with a white heart emoji. 

Victoria Beckham wishes Mel C a happy birthday© Instagram/ @victoriabeckham
Victoria Beckham wishes Mel C a happy birthday© Instagram/ @victoriabeckham
Spice Girls wish Mel C a Happy Birthday

Mel C's Spice Girls bandmates all publicly celebrated the star's 52nd birthday with heartfelt social media messages. 

Emma shared a carousel post of throwback photos and more recent pictures of her and Mel C together - including one of them dressed up as their Spice Girls personas, Sporty Spice and Baby Spice, at a costume party in 2013. 

"Through every chapter, every laugh and every adventure, we’ve always had each other.  So grateful for you today and always. Love you loads," Emma gushed.

Mel B wrote a heartfelt message with photos of her and Mel C hugging and having a boogie on a dance floor. "Happy birthday my Melanie ! Love you sooooo much and I’m always soooo proud of you !!!! miss you I adore you can’t wait to see you …. NORTHENERS!!!" she wrote. 

Geri gushed on Instagram that her bandmate was "an epic soul sister, a truly kind and loving person who I am glad to know."

English pop group The Spice Girls, Paris, September 1996. Left to right: Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell aka Sporty, Baby, Scary, Posh and Ginger Spice. (Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images) © Getty Images
Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell of the Spice Girls

Spice Girls reunion 

Mel C reunited with her former bandmate Mel B at the latter's spectacular second wedding ceremony abroad in Morocco in August 2025, following her official ceremony the month before where she married Rory McPhee at St Paul's Cathedral in London in July. Mel B's second ceremony was a three-day affair shared exclusively with us.

During the night, Mel B and Mel C delivered an impromptu performance of the Spice Girls' hit Holler. "It was great to have my fellow northerner Mel C there," the bride told us exclusively. 

"We had the best time together and totally forgot ourselves and went crazy when Holler came on. We’ve grown up together, all my family love her and to share that weekend with her and her lovely partner Chris was so special."

