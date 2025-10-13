Meet the real-life loves of the Spice Girls

Though they haven’t been together for 25 years, the Spice Girls continue to rule the world. From their legacy as pop culture icons to the smash hit songs everyone sings along to, each former member of the girl group remains a force to be reckoned with.
With the release of Victoria Beckham’s brand-new Netflix documentary, and her adorable relationship capturing hearts worldwide, we’re reminded that behind the superstardom are real stories of love, family, and lasting partnership. Let’s take a closer look at the husbands and partners who have brought extra sparkle to the ladies’ lives – from the long-term love stories to the more recent romantic partnerships.
Posh and Becks have been couple goals for almost three decades
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham
The couple that needs no introduction, Victoria and David Beckham first met in 1997 at a Manchester United match, when David was a rising football star – and it was “love at first sight”, Victoria told British Vogue. After the pair debuted their relationship, “Posh and Becks” became an overnight global sensation, only fuelled by the couple’s whirlwind romance and engagement announcement the following year. Married in a lavish castle ceremony in 1999 – complete with golden thrones and coordinating purple outfits.
Over the years, they’ve successfully built their “Brand Beckham”, a multi-million pound empire spanning fashion, sports, and beauty, all while raising four children in the public eye. The pair’s influence has helped redefine celebrity – proving that fans are just as interested in real family moments as they are red carpet glamour. Through all the attention and career shifts, David and Victoria have remained devoted to each other for nearly three decades, and continue to define what it means to be celebrity couple goals.
David has always been Victoria’s number one supporter, recently sharing the sweetest Instagram post praising his fashion designer wife, who debuted her new collection at Paris Fashion Week. “To say we are proud of you is an understatement…” the star gushed. “Congratulations once again, you are amazing”. We couldn’t agree more!
Geri has opened up about being "content" with her blended family
Geri Halliwell-Horner and Christian Horner
Geri Halliwell-Horner, aka Ginger Spice, found her match on the track – the Formula One track, to be exact. The star met Christian Horner at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2009, but the pair didn’t start dating until 2014. Like Posh and Becks, the pair couldn’t wait to tie the knot and married in 2015 in a timelessly classic ceremony in Woburn.
The pair share one son, Montague, who was born in 2017, and are step-parents to Geri’s daughter Bluebell, 19, who she shares with Sacha Gervasi, and Christian’s daughter Olivia, 12, from his previous marriage to Beverley Allen. Geri has previously gushed about her happy family, saying “I guess the word I’d use to describe where I am in my life is content. We’ve gone from it being just Bluebell and me for so long to this blended, modern family.”
The pair recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary, a milestone that reflects their strong partnership amidst their fast-paced careers, including Geri’s more recent endeavour as a young adult author. “We’re very much old-school and family focused,” Geri told The Times earlier in 2025, indicating that the former firecracker of the Spice Girls has found the person to settle down with. “We like playing games, too, we’re quite silly”.
Jade's band opened for the Spice Girls in 1998, and it was love at first sight
Emma Bunton and Jade Jones
The sweetheart of the Spice Girls, Emma Bunton found her lifelong partner in Jade Jones, the talented British singer and former frontman of the boyband Damage. The chart-topping group opened for the Spice Girls in 1998, and the lead singer caught the eye of Baby Spice herself. After briefly dating, they split the following year, and continued an on-off relationship before reuniting for good in 2004. Speaking about their split to Holly Willoughby, Emma said: “I think it gave us time to grow as people and when we came back together it was just amazing. We felt something very quickly.”
The pair have been the epitome of a musical power couple since, and after a ten-year long engagement, they finally tied the knot in 2021, alongside their two sons Beau, 18, and Tate, 14. Despite their star power, the pair opted for a private ceremony, and later shared the news with fans on Instagram, accompanied by a series of stunning photos featuring Emma in a very Baby Spice-esque white mini dress.
The pair largely keep their family life under wraps, with Jade, who previously trained as a chef, shedding some insight on their household dynamics. “I won’t let Emma in the kitchen,” he told The Standard. “But it’s a fun house. We’re both working but our jobs aren’t nine to five, so we make childcare work.” It seems like Emma has found someone equally as sweet to spend her life with!
The pair looked radiant at their wedding ceremony in 2025
Mel B and Rory McPhee
Scary Spice met her match in Rory McPhee, a hairstylist who she’d known for years as a family friend. Despite the early days of their budding romance being impacted by the Spice World - 2019 Tour and later the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair persevered and were engaged in 2022, with Mel sharing some exclusive details of her engagement with HELLO! "For the first time in my life, I'm engaged to a beautiful, honest person who makes me feel protected, nurtured and so loved,” she said, adding that both Emma and Mel C cried when she shared the news.
The couple officially married in 2025, with not one but two wedding ceremonies. Mel stunned in a floor-length beaded gown for her traditional ceremony at London’s iconic St Paul’s Cathedral, where she was met by crowds of adoring fans, before heading to Marrakech, Morocco for a second celebration, this time opting to wear red, symbolising love and prosperity in many parts of North Africa.
Rory is now stepfather to Mel’s three children – daughters Phoenix, 25 and Madison, 14, as well as son Angel, 18. The pair share no shortage of adorable videos on their Instagram pages, and Mel previously told US Weekly that Rory was “nurturing her belief in love again”. The couple are no doubt destined for a happy life – and there’ll never be a bad hair day!
Mel stepped out with her new boyfriend at Wimbledon 2024
Mel C and Chris Dingwall
Sporty Spice has been in a relationship with Australian model Chris Dingwall since 2024, when the pair were first spotted at Glastonbury together before going public with an appearance at Wimbledon. Despite being a literal Spice Girl, Mel previously got candid about dating difficulties on the Not My Bagg podcast in 2022, hilariously saying, “What is it about Hinge? I’m single, and I’m having a little look around, it’s slim pickings.”
Mel eventually found her new beau, though she has remained notoriously private on the matter. The pair stepped out on a dreamy summer holiday in Ibiza, complete with a private yacht, that seemed like just the trip she deserved after sharing in our modern dating struggles. She recently shared this heartwarming loved-up snap on her Instagram, which former bandmate Victoria commented a series of heart emojis on.
While Mel hasn’t opened up about her new relationship just yet, she’s entering a new era – both personally and professionally – with the release of her single Sweat on October 17. Maybe we’ll see this next chapter inspire a heartfelt track or two!