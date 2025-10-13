Meet the real-life loves of the Spice Girls

Posh and Becks have been couple goals for almost three decades

The couple that needs no introduction, Victoria and David Beckham first met in 1997 at a Manchester United match, when David was a rising football star – and it was “love at first sight”, Victoria told British Vogue. After the pair debuted their relationship, “Posh and Becks” became an overnight global sensation, only fuelled by the couple’s whirlwind romance and engagement announcement the following year. Married in a lavish castle ceremony in 1999 – complete with golden thrones and coordinating purple outfits.

Over the years, they’ve successfully built their “Brand Beckham”, a multi-million pound empire spanning fashion, sports, and beauty, all while raising four children in the public eye. The pair’s influence has helped redefine celebrity – proving that fans are just as interested in real family moments as they are red carpet glamour. Through all the attention and career shifts, David and Victoria have remained devoted to each other for nearly three decades, and continue to define what it means to be celebrity couple goals.

David has always been Victoria’s number one supporter, recently sharing the sweetest Instagram post praising his fashion designer wife, who debuted her new collection at Paris Fashion Week. “To say we are proud of you is an understatement…” the star gushed. “Congratulations once again, you are amazing”. We couldn’t agree more!