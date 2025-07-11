Emma Bunton and teen son Beau make rare appearance at Wimbledon

Spice Girls star Emma Bunton was escorted by her towering teen son Beau at Wimbledon on Thursday, marking a rare family appearance for the singer.

The 49-year-old was dressed to the nines in a stunning white dress with a large collar and buttons cascading down the front.

She added a baby prink Prada bag, nude heels and large sunglasses to complete the look, with her iconic blonde locks worn straight down.

Her 17-year-old son held her arm as they walked through the crowd, with Beau looking suave in a loose white collared shirt tucked into black trousers. He accessorized with black loafers, a brown hat and sunglasses as he joined his mother at the prestigious event.

A special day

© WireImage Emma was glowing beside her teen son Beau at Wimbledon

Emma shares Beau and her younger son Tate, 14, with her husband Jade Jones. The couple said "I do" in 2021 after a 21-year romance, with the Spice Girls sharing their joy at the time on social media.

"Congratulations love u both so much!! X," wrote Victoria Beckham, while Mel C added, "Yeahhhhhh! Congratulations love you all sooooooo much," and Mel B exclaimed, "Yipppeee."

© Getty Images She stunned in baby pink at Mel B's wedding

Emma was the only band member to attend Mel B's wedding to Rory McPhee in July. She sported a beautiful baby pink dress that stopped just above her knees, complete with a pink fascinator and a white clutch.

In their absence, Victoria, Mel and Geri Halliwell-Horner reportedly sent an array of gifts for Scary Spice, who walked down the aisle inside St. Paul's Cathedral.

Parenting 101

© Max Mumby Beau and Jade accompanied Emma to the wedding

Meanwhile, Emma has grown even closer to her two sons in their teen years, as she told Absolutely Mama.

"We love every minute of being parents, it's always new. Every time you think you've got the hang of being a parent, a new stage is on the horizon, so you're constantly adapting," she told the outlet.

"The beautiful thing about having older children is the conversations we can have with them now. We talk about everything, and we have a very close connection. I love our chats."

© Instagram She is incredibly close with Beau and Tate

The singer revealed to HELLO! that she tries to maintain a close bond with her boys so that they feel comfortable coming to her with anything.

"As a family, we are very close and I'm lucky they talk to me all the time. I always want to have very open conversations with them about everything; in fact, they have taught me a lot along the way," she said.

Growing up fast

© Getty Emma's husband Jade is a successful musician

Beau and Tate may follow in their parents' talented footsteps yet, with both children showing an interest in music.

"Our house is always full of music and dancing so it's pretty hard for them not to love performing in some way, but they are both into so much right now, art, sports, reading, film that it's hard to know if either of them will go into the industry," she added.

Emma recently celebrated her youngest son's birthday, while still maintaining Tate's privacy by refraining from posting a photo of his face.

"14! Thank you for making every day the best day! Funny and kind, strong but sensitive. We are so proud of you, the centre of our family. You are the definition of special," she wrote in the caption.

To learn more about Emma's adorable family, watch below...