Mel B's 'crazy' sing-off with Spice Girls bandmate Mel C at spiritual Morocco wedding - exclusive
Mel B and Mel C hugging at Morocco wedding © Joshua Lawrence and Megan J Gallacher

Exclusive: Mel B's 'crazy' sing-off with Spice Girls bandmate Mel C at spiritual Marrakech wedding

The Spice Girl and husband Rory McPhee share photos and details of their second wedding in Morocco

Tracy Schaverien
Royal and Features Contributor
2 minutes ago
Beneath a shimmering Moroccan sunset, Melanie Brown was a vision in red as she married husband Rory McPhee in an emotional outdoor ceremony in the exotic surroundings of Marrakech.

Never one to do things by halves, the Spice Girl’s wedding – the couple’s second in a month - was a spectacular three-day affair filled with colourful local traditions, music and dancing, and shared exclusively with HELLO!.

Mel B, as she is known to her millions of fans, and hairdresser Rory wept happy tears as they said their vows in front of their families and friends, including bandmate Mel C and her Australian actor boyfriend Chris Dingwall, with her three children all playing supporting roles in the day’s festivities: daughter Phoenix, 26, walked her down the aisle, middle child Angel, 18, was one of Rory’s groomsmen, and daughter Madison, 13, was a bridesmaid. 

"That meant the world to me," Mel told HELLO!. "It was the most amazing day and was so full of love. It exceeded all our expectations."

Floating mermaid

Mel B kissing husband Rory McPhee in front of rainbox explosion at Morocco wedding © Joshua Lawrence and Megan J Gallacher
Melanie Brown was a vision in red as she married husband Rory McPhee in an emotional outdoor ceremony

Mel, 50, wore a stunning, sheer, red Justin Alexander gown, which was split to the thigh and hand-beaded with red crystals and bugle beads, took six artisans more than 850 hours to make. 

The dress, which was supplied by Caroline Black from London-based Evelie Bridal, was complemented by a Moroccan-inspired cathedral veil, accented with red crystals. 

"As the sun went down, I wanted to look like a floating mermaid – a fiery red passionate one – gliding in ruby diamonds," says Mel, who chose red as a way of embracing Morocco and its culture. "Morocco has that very red va-va-voom – it’s passionate and spiritual."

Mel B and husband Rory McPhee posing for exclusive wedding photos in Morocco © Joshua Lawrence and Megan J Gallacher
Mel wore a stunning, sheer, red Justin Alexander gown for her fairyale ceremony

Special reunion 

Later, on the dance floor, Mel B and Mel C belted out an impromptu rendition of the Spice Girls hit Holler. "It was great to have my fellow northerner Mel C there," the bride says. "We had the best time together and totally forgot ourselves and went crazy when Holler came on. We’ve grown up together, all my family love her and to share that weekend with her and her lovely partner Chris was so special."

The celebration at the luxury boutique hotel Salmen came a month after the couple’s official ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral in London in July, when guests included the Spice Girl Emma Bunton, the models Cara Delevingne and Daisy Lowe and the comics Katherine Ryan and Alan Carr.

Mel C writing message on mirror at Mel B's Morocco wedding © Joshua Lawrence and Megan J Gallacher
Mel B and Mel C belted out an impromptu rendition of the Spice Girls hit Holler

Credits
Wedding planner

Giuditta Caggiani @postcardperfectweddings


Wedding production

Héloïse Agelou @hellomomentsco

Photography

Joshua Lawrence and Megan J Gallacher @joshualawrencediary and @meganjgallacher

Makeup

Max May @maxmade

Hair

Michael Brennan @michael_brennan

Wedding dresses

Evelie Bridal @eveliebridal


