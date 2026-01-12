Rose Byrne's shares rare throwback photo

Rose Byrne celebrated her first Golden Globe win during the awards ceremony on January 11. She won in the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for her recent film If I Had Legs I'd Kick You.

© Instagram The actress shared a throwback with Heath

Although the Australian actress may be relishing in her recent success, she had been in the entertainment industry for decades.

Rose only has around 100 posts on her Instagram, however, the performer's social media offers a plethora of heartwarming throwbacks.

Back in 2018, the entertainer posted a sentimental shot from her film Two Hands, alongside her co-star Heath Ledger. The star rocked a shorter blonde hairstyle and a colorful dress in the shot, as Heath donned a brown button-up shirt, black pants and a loose pony tail.

© Instagram Another picture featured her former co-star Mark

Rose provided a behind-the-scenes look into the moment as she captioned it: "Twenty years ago! Two Hands! Aussie kids on their first film. My own vintage polyester frock for $18. Just bleached my hair in [the] kitchen sink. Heath trying to be serious. Goofball."

Fans loved the photograph and one person wrote: "Love this movie!!!" A second follower added: "Historical movie, magic." Another fan continued: "One of my fav films of all time."

That wasn't the only throwback on Rose's feed. In the same year, she shared a picture of herself next to Mark Wahlberg from their press interviews for their movie Instant Family.

© Instagram One shot included Snoop Dogg

In the shot she donned a powder pink power suit, pink lipstick and a bun, while Mark rocked a brown sweater and black jeans. The actress once again provided an inside scoop and wrote: "Which one of us got up at 2a.m. to go to the gym?? #notme."

Fans flocked to the comments and one person commented: "I love that movie and you are both adorable," while another added: "We need Instant Family Part Two." A third person wrote: "I watch this movie almost every week, currently. It's so funny and it perfectly describes parenthood and life. Thanks for making it!"

© Instagram Rose posted a younger picture of herself

In a third throwback from 2019, Rose shared a candid picture that she took alongside Snoop Dogg from their film The Tenants, which she simply captioned "prom." One person wrote: "I'm sure you guys had a lit time." Another fan commented: "Now that is a great photo."

Besides her film throwbacks, she also posted a few personal pictures of herself as a pre-teen. She comically captioned one "trouble." Her second shot showed her in her room which was covered in posters, as she fittingly wrote, "Big fan [of] Kylie Minogue."

Rose's first movie role was Dallas Doll back in 1994. She gained major traction for her comical character in Bridesmaids in 2011.

During her Golden Globes acceptance speech, she hilariously shared: "Of course, I didn't prepare anything. We shot this maybe in 25 days for like, $8.50."