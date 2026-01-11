Kate Hudson, Rhea Seehorn and Teyana Taylor steal the show at the BAFTA Tea Party

Hollywood’s awards-season circuit hit full stride at the BAFTA Tea Party, held at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 10, 2026. Presented by Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic, the event drew an elegant mix of film and television favourites. From Kate Hudson's sleek, modern elegance to Teyana Taylor's high-fashion drama and Rhea Seehorn's modern tailoring, the arrivals delivered a masterclass in modern awards-season style.
Kate Hudson
Song Sung Blue star Kate Hudson served sleek, modern elegance in a high-neck, sheer nude blouse with soft gathering through the bodice and floaty sleeves. She paired the delicate top with sharply tailored, high-waisted black wide-leg trousers, creating a chic contrast between airy and structured. With her blonde hair pulled back in a relaxed updo and minimal jewellery, Kate kept the styling clean and refined.
Rhea Seehorn
Rhea went for sleek, modern tailoring in a strapless column dress in a vibrant green, finished with a crisp white bandeau-style neckline. She kept accessories minimal, pairing the look with pointed white heels and a softly waved blonde bob – clean, confident, and very awards-season chic. The star of recent hit Apple TV show Pluribus, Rhea is the recipient of several nominations this award season.
Teyana Taylor
Always dressed to impress, Teyana delivered one of the night’s most dramatic fashion moments in a sculptural strapless gown adorned with striking black-and-white feather detailing. The bold silhouette perfectly matched her fearless approach to style. With acclaimed film performances and continued music success under her belt, Teyana’s presence felt powerful, polished and undeniably star-level.
Aimee Lou Wood
The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood leaned into playful, retro-inspired glamour in a strapless cream mini dress patterned with bold black polka dots. The corseted bodice cinched her waist, while the sculptural draping at the hips added a subtle fashion-forward twist. She finished the look with sheer black tights and pointed heels, striking a balance between classic pin-up charm and modern edge – a confident, standout moment from one of the season’s most talked-about rising stars.
Ginnifer Goodwin
Fresh off the premiere rounds for Zootopia 2, Ginnifer Goodwin made a striking statement in a rich crimson gown featuring finely pleated fabric that added texture and movement from bodice to hem. The high neckline and sculpted shoulders gave the dress a dramatic, almost architectural feel, while a wide black leather belt cinched her waist and introduced a sharp contrast to the flowing silhouette. She completed the look with matching red heels and a sleek, cropped hairstyle.
Stacy Martin
Actress Stacy Martin brought a romantic, vintage-leaning feel to the BAFTA Tea Party in a soft blue floral wrap dress, detailed with delicate lace trim along the neckline and sleeves. The fluttering skirt and cinched waist gave the look an easy, feminine shape, while black knee-high boots added a modern edge and grounded the pastel palette. With her hair worn loose and makeup kept natural, the actress struck a balance between old-world charm and contemporary cool.
Rose Byrne
Rose went sleek and sharply tailored in a navy pinstripe cropped top with a structured collar and an exposed zip running down the front, giving the look a cool, slightly utilitarian edge. The short-sleeved silhouette hit just above the waist, flashing a sliver of midriff before flowing into high-waisted black wide-leg trousers with clean pleats and hands-in-pocket ease.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow leaned into modern menswear tailoring in an oversized double-breasted black blazer layered over a crisp white shirt. She paired the structured jacket with relaxed, wide-leg white trousers that added contrast and an effortless, slightly undone edge. The Oscar winner and Goop founder proving once again that her fashion instincts remain as influential as ever.
Keri Russell
Keri delivered sleek, architectural elegance in a high-neck black top with sculptural sleeves and a softly draped silhouette. She paired the dramatic upper half with a mustard-toned, high-waisted pencil skirt, statement gold earrings and pointed black heels. The Diplomat star has enjoyed a career resurgence in prestige television, and her BAFTA Tea Party appearance reinforced her place among the season’s most respected performers.
Alicia Silverstone
Actress Alicia Silverstone stepped out in a timeless black ensemble that leaned into classic Hollywood polish with a modern edge. The look featured a deep V-neck bodice with satin lapel detailing, flowing into a softly flared skirt that added movement and drama. Structured tailoring through the shoulders balanced the feminine silhouette, while minimal jewellery and pointed heels kept the focus firmly on the dress itself.