Kate Hudson, Rhea Seehorn and Teyana Taylor steal the show at the BAFTA Tea Party

The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood leaned into playful, retro-inspired glamour in a strapless cream mini dress patterned with bold black polka dots. The corseted bodice cinched her waist, while the sculptural draping at the hips added a subtle fashion-forward twist. She finished the look with sheer black tights and pointed heels, striking a balance between classic pin-up charm and modern edge – a confident, standout moment from one of the season’s most talked-about rising stars.