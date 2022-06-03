Meet Physical star Rose Byrne's husband and children The star's other half is also famous

Rose Byrne stars as tormented housewife Sheila Rubin in Apple TV+'s new comedy-drama, Physical, which returned to screens with its second series on Friday.

But how much do you know about the actor's real-life family? Find out all about her famous husband and two children here.

Who is Rose Byrne's partner?

Rose is in a relationship with fellow actor, Bobby Cannavale, who is an American actor known for various film, stage, and television roles. Viewers may recognise him for his role on the NBC comedy series Will & Grace as Will Truman's long-term boyfriend Officer Vince D'Angelo, for which he won the 2005 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a comedy series.

He also portrayed Gyp Rosetti during the third season of the HBO drama series Boardwalk Empire, for which he won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a drama series in 2013. Mr Robot fans may also know the star for playing Irving after joining the show in its third season.

The 52-year-old has also featured in several major Hollywood films, including I, Tonya, in which he played Martin Maddox and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, where he took on the role of Professor Van Pelt.

Prior to his relationship with Rose, Bobby was married to Jenny Lumet, with whom he shares one son named Jake.

Do the couple have children?

Rose and Bobby have been in a relationship since 2012 and share two sons, Rafa, four, and Rocco, six.

Chatting about why they haven't tied the knot back in 2021, Rose, 42, said: "I keep going, 'Let's get around to it, let's do it.' And then, you know, you have a baby, and then, oh, there's another baby. It was kind of like that for us.

"I love weddings, and I know people [for whom] it's an important thing, and I respect that totally," she told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"I guess for us it's just been, we didn't do it, we'll do it, then — no! Pandemic," she added.

The first episode of Physical season two is available to stream on Apple TV+ now, with further episodes being released weekly every Friday.

