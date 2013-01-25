Low-key newlyweds David Mitchell and Victoria Coren support comedy pals

In a rare public appearance actor and comedian David Mitchell stepped out with his new wife Victoria Coren for the premiere of I Give It A Year, a new English comedy fittingly about a newly married couple. The pair, who married in November 2012, held hands and smiled to the crowds lining the red carpet in London's West End.



David and Victoria, who chose matching black overcoats for chilly January event, tied the knot at the end of last year in an intimate North London church ceremony with his comedy side-kick Robert Webb as best man.







The new comedy, which stars Minnie Driver, Simon Baker, Rafe Spall and Bridesmaids actress Rose Byrne. Minnie and Rose stole the style show at the premiere, 42-year-old Minnie choosing a floor-length black lace gown in contrast to Rose's pink Balenciaga dress.



I Give It A Year also features David and Robert's Peep Show co-star Olivia Coleman. Olivia, who plays Sophie in the British sitcom, takes on the role of a counsellor trying to save Rose and Rafe's characters' marriage.



The trio met at Cambridge where they were all members of the Unviersity's prestigious theatrical club and union that would eventually lead them to make the BAFTA winning show that has been running on British television screens for nine years.



Also walking the red carpet were stars present David and Victoria's nuptials including Spitting Image comedian David Baddiel and TV presenter Claudia Winkleman, who acted as Victoria's bridesmaid.



Claudia's sister Sophie Winkleman, well-known for her role as Peep Show's Big Suze, is also married to Lord Frederick Windsor, whose parents are Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.



As part of her role as bridesmaid Claudia assisted Victoria throughout her big day. The professional poker player wore a stylish fishtail dress with lace sleeves for the service at St Peter's Church in Belsize Park in London and was given away by her brother Giles, a well-known food critic, as her father, TV personality Alan Coren, sadly passed away in 2007.



Victoria, who also hosts BBC4 quiz show Only Connect, met 38-year-old David in 2007 at star-studded party and the pair revealed they were dating in 2010. In his autobiography Wiltshire-born David admitted "I was hopelessly in love. I kept going because of her".



David popped his new wife the question in March 2012 and announced the news in the traditional way of the Times Newspaper's Births, Marriages and Deaths column.