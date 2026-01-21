Will Brooklyn Beckham drop the Beckham name following family feud?

Brooklyn Beckham broke his silence on the ongoing family feud within the Beckham family, claiming that he has no intention of reconciling with his relatives.

He said in his statement: "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family."

Although he hasn't spoken about the possibility of dropping his surname, Brooklyn certainly made his feelings clear about his relationship with his parents and siblings, accusing certain relationships as being "inauthentic".

He also accused his parents of ruining his wedding to Nicola Peltz-Beckham, alleging that Victoria pulled out at the "eleventh hour" of designing Nicola's wedding dress and claimed that he was made to feel "humiliated" by Victoria hijacking his first dance and dancing "very inappropriately on me in front of everyone".

Brooklyn has already adopted Nicola's surname of Peltz, with the pair double-barrelling their name, however, with all the accusations that the 26-year-old has levelled at his family, it wouldn't be a surprise if he decided to drop the Beckham surname.

Speaking to HELLO!, Simarjot Singh Judge, a solicitor and founder of Judge Law, explained that the process of Brooklyn changing his name would be incredibly simple. "In England and Wales, an adult can change their surname at any time via deed poll," he explained. "Brooklyn would not need parental consent to do so, and the process itself is legally straightforward.

"Changing your legal name does not undo agreements or remove associations that already exist. If someone is publicly known under a particular name, that link doesn’t disappear simply because the surname changes."

In regard to Brooklyn's claims about being forced to sign his name away ahead of his wedding, Simarjot continued: "What matters legally is not just the surname but who controls the commercial rights attached to that identity. Those rights are governed by contracts. A name change alone would not alter who owns or controls them.

© Getty Images for Vogue Will Brooklyn adopt Nicola's name now?

"For high-profile individuals, decisions about names and identity can have knock-on effects in future financial, contractual or family matters. That's why these decisions should be approached carefully and with independent advice."

Beckham feud

It was first reported that tensions arose between the Beckham brood with Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding in April 2022 after Nicola wore a dress designed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, rather than a gown made by her future mother-in-law, Victoria. Nicola later set the record straight in an interview with Variety in August 2022.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hug Brooklyn spoke out about his parents' actions at his wedding

The bride said she had planned and "really wanted to" wear a dress by Victoria's brand but the atelier was unable to. Nicola then had to go with a different designer. "She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn't say I didn't want to wear it," Nicola told the outlet.

The family have not yet reacted to Brooklyn's statement, with Sir David choosing to remain silent when reporters asked him at the World Economic Forum in Davos. When a reporter in Switzerland asked him about the statement, David didn't comment.