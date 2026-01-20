Nicola Peltz's wedding stylist just cast doubt on Brooklyn Beckham's 'eleventh hour' Valentino dress allegations

Nicola Peltz's wedding dress stylist has cast doubt on her husband Brooklyn Beckham's claims that she was unceremoniously left with nothing to wear down the aisle shortly before their big day. The son of David and Victoria has said that his fashion designer mother pulled out at the "eleventh hour" after promising to create her future daughter-in-law a gown for their 2022 nuptials.

In a post on Instagram, Brooklyn, 26, wrote: "My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped. My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress."

However, Brooklyn's version of events seems to differ from the account given by the bride's stylist, Leslie Fremar, at the time. In the days after the wedding, she told Vogue that the couture Valentino dress worn by Nicola, now 31, had been a year in the making.

Fremar - who has worked with Demi Moore and Charlize Theron - said there were visits to the Valentino headquarters in Rome, where they worked closely with the brand's creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli. There were also two Miami-based fittings with the actress, and the headseamstress is said to have flown in specially to ensure the finished result was perfect.

The magazine reported that the iconic design house was the first port of call for Nicola, who said "it was a no-brainer" to wear Valentino on her big day. Fremar, perhaps prophetically, added: "Weddings come with many emotions. There’s stress, there's excitement, there's nerves… there’s lots of different energies going around. But the clothes are complete."

Brooklyn's latest accusations towards his dad David, 50, and mum Victoria, 51, of "controlling" him have seen the Beckham family feud reach fever pitch after almost a year of brewing public speculation. Their eldest child suggested his parents had sought to "ruin" his marriage, explaining why they weren't invited to his vow renewal last August in which Nicola opted to wear her own mum's 1985 wedding dress.

Nicola's wedding dress seems to have been central to the fallout. Speaking to The Sunday Times in the months after her marriage, she addressed suggestions that she had been the one to refuse to wear her famous mother-in-laws's design. She said: "The real truth is I really, really wanted to wear it and I thought it was so beautiful that Brooklyn's mum got to make that for me."

Despite this, in another interview that same year with the US edition of Grazia, Nicola seemed to hint that things weren't running smoothly. "We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn't hear anything," explained the then-27-year-old. "Victoria called my mum and said her atelier couldn’t make it. I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created."