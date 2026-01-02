Brooklyn Beckham stands firm on family fallout with defiant New Year's post

New Year is perfect time for a fresh start, and that's certainly what Victoria and David Beckham had hoped after they put out a public message of love for their estranged son, Brooklyn. However, that appears to have been totally ignored by the 26-year-old, who continued to post a New Year's social media update with no mention of his famous parents.

Brooklyn took to Instagram to share a single photo, which showed him and his wife ringing in 2026 at the exclusive E11EVEN nightclub. The budding chef wore a crisp white shirt and a beige hat on while Nicola showed a hint of fur in the snap. The pair shared a smile as they gazed into each other's eyes at the stroke of midnight as confetti fell inside the venue. "Happy New Year [red love heart," penned Brooklyn with the photo. Although he did not say anything inflammatory, he could be adding more fuel to the fire by not acknowledging his parents' message.

The post Brooklyn shared for New Year

Similarly, wife Nicola shared a simple New Year's message featuring the same snap, as well as two more of the fun-filled night. One showing Brooklyn taking a selfie and another capturing him chatting or singing to the camera. The pair enjoyed a live performance from rapper, 50 Cent at the NYE club night.

David and Victoria's olive branch

This comes hours after both his mother and father shared a loving message to their son. David shared an image of himself with a young Brooklyn, alongside the text: "I love you all so much," and the former Spice Girl then shared the same post, adding a love heart to it. This is a clear olive branch after months of tension.

Victoria shared David's post with message for son Brooklyn

The initial cause of the fallout remains unidentified, but many have pointed out that the troubles began to simmer when Brooklyn wed Nicola. Since then, the feud has weighed heavy on Brooklyn's parents and a source close to the family told HELLO!: "It's just very sad and impossible to understand." Another source pointed out that David is keen for reconcillation. "David has reached out already and will fly out to see Brooklyn if necessary. They are going to put this fire out; David has said that he wants the dust to settle and for everyone to talk when emotions have settled down."

© WireImage The family haven't been altogether in months

Blocked on social media

In December, the feud ramped up another level with Brooklyn blocking his parents and siblings online. It was his younger brother Cruz that revealed that he, his brother, sister and his parents have been blocked by Brooklyn; however, Brooklyn still follows his aunts and grandparents on the platform.

Brooklyn has missed a fair few Beckham milestones since the drama, including his father's lavish 50th celebration in May and his long-awaited knighthood ceremony in November. Also, it appeared neither David nor Victoria were invited to Brooklyn and his wife Nicola's vow renewal ceremony, which took place in August 2025.