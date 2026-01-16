What David and Victoria Beckham's family feud means for Brooklyn's inheritance

The chasm between David and Victoria Beckham and their oldest son, Brooklyn, seems to deepen by the day, with this week seeing Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz remove all trace of her in-laws from her social media.

This comes after Cruz Beckham revealed late last year that his older brother had blocked the whole family on social media. Brooklyn was then left out of his dad's 2025 round-up, proving something is definitely amiss within one of the world's most famous families.

While everything Brooklyn posts on social media is met with endless comments begging him to reconcile with his parents, if the feud runs on, it could mean upheaval for the Beckham family fortune.

© David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Hugo Boss The Beckhams, pictured here in 2019, are estranged from Brooklyn

The Beckhams' fortune

According to The Sunday Times Rich List, the Beckham family's total net worth stood at a remarkable £500 million in 2025, with Victoria's £34 million collection of engagement rings and David's hefty collection of watches likely adding to their impressive wealth.

It's David's treasure trove of watches, including timepieces from the likes of Rolex, Tudor and Patek Philippe, that has recently been called into question – namely the former footballer's one-of-a-kind diamond-encrusted Tudor Black Bay Chrono.

© Visionhaus/Getty Images David Beckham has many swish watches

The watch, made bespoke for David as ambassador for the brand, is the only one like it in existence, meaning it's a family heirloom rather than simply a nice piece of arm candy.

Traditionally, heirlooms are handed down to the firstborn child, with watch evaluation expert Arif Mughal explaining: "Historically, heirlooms were often passed to the oldest child simply because they were seen as the keeper of the family's story. There was a sense of responsibility in looking after something meaningful and eventually passing it on again. Giving something to the eldest child is a marker of lineage and continuity."

But with Brooklyn currently cast out of the family fold, David's bespoke watch (among his many other time pieces) could go to any one of the younger Beckham kids.

On why his bespoke watches are a family heirloom, Arif, who works with Luxe Watches, says: "A one-of-one watch instantly moves beyond the realm of fashion or trend. Pieces like this are often viewed as legacy assets. The kind is traditionally passed down through generations, most commonly to a firstborn child.

"When a watch is genuinely unique, its importance is symbolic as much as financial. In families of Beckham's stature, these pieces are often earmarked as future heirlooms rather than resale assets."

On why watches make for such a sentimental item to pass down through the generations, Arif adds: "Watches make especially meaningful heirlooms because they're worn so closely and so often. They're there for everyday life as well as big moments, quietly marking time along the way. When a watch is passed down, it holds far more than its material value – it carries memories, habits and a real sense of the person who wore it before."

While Brooklyn may not inherit his dad's vast collection of wristwear, he does already have his own collection.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Brooklyn has his own growing collection of watches

When he turned 18, he was given a Steve McQueen Rolex Submariner21 with a leather strap, and in the years that followed, he also snapped up three more Rolex watches: a green Submariner, a red and black GMT-Master II and a blue and black GMT-Master II.

However, it was the rose-gold Patek Philippe Nautilus worth £120,000 that Brooklyn got from his dad for his 21st birthday that he loved the most.

Back in 2021, he told Esquire his Nautilus was his favourite, "That’s my favourite watch – I wear that one every day. My dad bought that for me for my 21st birthday," he said.

Of how many watches he had when he moved to America to be with Nicola, Brooklyn said: "I bought two watches with me (to the US.) My Patek and my Rolex Yacht-Master II. But the Patek is the one I wear every day."

Speaking about the day he was given it, he shared: "I was doing my huge dinner for my birthday and my dad took me aside. He was, like, 'I got you a present, let me know if you like it. I opened it up and I was, like, 'Oh my god!' because I've always wanted that exact Patek."

David obviously drummed into Brooklyn the importance of a timepiece collection, as he continued: "They're such amazing investments. Especially those ones. They're the best investments you can get."

Brooklyn and Nicola's net worth

Aside from his vast collection of watches, Brooklyn is now believed to be worth £7.4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, while his wife Nicola is estimated to be worth £37 million – so they’re unlikely to be concerned about missing out on the Beckham inheritance.

Nicola's wealth isn't only courtesy of her family's business empire, but has also been earned via her acting career (she's been in films including The Last Airbender and Transformers: Age of Extinction) and modelling work, which has seen her pose for Balenciaga.

Brooklyn's fortune was earned by his early modelling campaigns, which saw him work with Vogue China, Interview and Dazed Korea. He has also previously been a brand ambassador for Huawei, a Chinese mobile phone company. More recently entered the world of business with his hot sauce brand, Cloud23, which launched in 2024.



