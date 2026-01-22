Linda Blair turns 67 and looks remarkably youthful more than 50 years after The Exorcist

Linda Blair is celebrating her 67th birthday today, January 22, and looks amazingly youthful more than five decades after becoming one of the most recognisable faces in film history.

Best known for her chilling performance as Regan MacNeil in The Exorcist, Linda’s legacy is permanently etched into pop culture – but her life since that role has been far more layered than many realise.

© Getty Images for ABA Linda Blair still looks fresh-faced more than 50 decades after The Exorcist came out

Linda was just 14 years old when she starred in William Friedkin’s 1973 horror classic, a performance that earned her a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination. The film’s success was unprecedented, but it also brought intense scrutiny and long-term challenges.

The physical demands of the role led to a serious on-set injury, while the psychological impact of being so closely associated with such a dark character followed her well into adulthood. Blair has spoken openly about how the role shaped her life – both positively and painfully – noting that fame arrived before she had the tools to process it.

© Getty Images Linda Blair with John Melendez at the Chiller Theatre Expo Spring 2025

In the years that followed, Linda continued acting throughout the 1970s and 1980s, appearing in films such as Airport 1975, Roller Boogie and Hell Night, as well as numerous television projects. While she never attempted to outrun The Exorcist, she did step away from the Hollywood spotlight at various points, choosing a quieter, more purpose-driven path.

That purpose became animal welfare. In 2004, Linda founded the Linda Blair WorldHeart Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and advocating for abused and neglected animals.

The foundation has since saved thousands of dogs and continues to be the centre of her life. Linda has said that this work, rather than acting, is what gives her the greatest sense of fulfilment.

Linda is passionate about animal rescue

"I kind of unknowingly left the business because I gave my word to the animals," Linda told NBC, adding: "I’m still a performer. I miss working, but I won’t leave my animal friends. I can’t. Spiritually, emotionally, I am unable to stop trying to help and change the laws and stop the unnecessary euthanasia and pet overpopulation."

© Getty Linda with co-star Ellen Burstyn

Linda, who has never married and does not have children, has also been candid about her health, revealing she was diagnosed with Lyme disease years ago – a condition she manages through lifestyle adjustments and advocacy.

At 67, Linda Blair remains a compelling figure. While The Exorcist may have made her famous, it’s her resilience, advocacy and refusal to be defined by a single moment that continue to shape her enduring appeal.