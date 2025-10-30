8 movies where spooky things happened on set

Few horror films have a creepier legacy than The Exorcist. During filming, mysterious fires broke out on set, delaying production, and several cast and crew members lost their lives before the movie was released. Actress Ellen Burstyn also suffered a permanent back injury after a stunt went wrong, an incident that was eerily captured on camera. To this day, many believe the film was cursed.

Director William Friedkin admitted in an interview: "I'm not a convert to the occult… but after all I’ve seen on this film, I definitely believe in demonic possession… We were plagued by strange and sinister things from the beginning."