William Shatner proves he's one of us as he's caught eating cereal in his car

William Shatner showcased his down-to-earth personality on Tuesday, when his Los Angeles outing went mega-viral online. The Star Trek icon was snapped eating a bowl of cereal in his car at a stoplight, with the photos making the rounds on social media.

He appeared to be eating bran cereal with a metal spoon and porcelain bowl as he waited for the lights to turn green. After the photos went viral on the internet, the 94-year-old clarified to TMZ that he was actually shooting publicity photos for an upcoming Super Bowl commercial with Kellogg's.

William revealed that the commercial would see him inside a spaceship, in a possible reference to his 2021 trip aboard Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket.

© BACKGRID William was spotted eating cereal at a stoplight on Monday

William's reflections on his brief trip to space went viral in April 2025 when Katy Perry and Gayle King boarded the 11-minute all-female space flight with Blue Origin.

"It was among the strongest feelings of grief I have ever encountered," he wrote in his 2022 book Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder.

"The contrast between the vicious coldness of space and the warm nurturing of Earth below filled me with overwhelming sadness…My trip to space was supposed to be a celebration; instead, it felt like a funeral."

© BACKGRID He revealed that the photos were publicity shots for a Super Bowl commerical

He continued: "I had thought that going into space would be the ultimate catharsis of that connection I had been looking for between all living things – that being up there would be the next beautiful step to understanding the harmony of the universe."

WATCH: Star Trek's William Shatner in tears after landing back on Earth following historic space trip

"I had a different experience, because I discovered that the beauty isn't out there, it's down here, with all of us. Leaving that behind made my connection to our tiny planet even more profound."

William has clearly been taking these lessons to heart and shared what he was most grateful for in a Thanksgiving post on social media.

© Getty Images William opened up about the profound emotions he felt during his space flight

"Happy Thanksgiving everybody…we all talk about blessings at Thanksgiving…I am especially thankful this year as we are blessed beyond measure with heath, family and a beautiful gathering. I am wishing you all a blessed day and holiday season. Best, Bill," he wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of the delicious Thanksgiving meal he enjoyed.

© Instagram The star shared a health update on Thanksgiving

The veteran actor gave fans a scare in September when it was reported that he was rushed to the hospital due to a medical emergency. His agent, Harry Gold, told TMZ that William had suffered a brief blood pressure issue and that he was now "100 percent healthy".

William quickly dispelled any rumors of his ill health with a post to Instagram the following day that read: "Rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated!" alongside a photo of himself as Mark Twain. "I overindulged. I thank you all for caring, but I'm perfectly fine. I keep telling you all: don't trust tabloids or AI!"