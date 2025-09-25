Star Trek legend William Shatner has been hospitalized in Los Angeles following a medical emergency. Reported by TMZ, William, 94, was rushed to hospital after he experienced an issue with his blood sugar while at his home. William, who played the role of commander in chief of the Enterprise, Captain Kirk, on the original Star Trek series, reportedly called the ambulance as a precautionary measure. HELLO! has reached out to the actor's representatives for comment.

William Shatner, 94, rushed to hospital after health scare

The veteran actor has been open with his health scares and struggles over the year. Earlier this year, he revealed his lifelong struggle with tinnitus. The Canadian actor attributing it to the filming of a 1967 Star Trek episode titled "Arena." During production, the actor stood too close to a prop explosion, which he believes caused the condition (his co-star Leonard Nimoy was affected as well).

"Over the years I've had many ups and downs with my tinnitus," he said. "It's a diverse condition that comes in different degrees of severity." Last year, William also revealed he had been diagnosed and was treated for stage 4 melanoma.

"It was melanoma, stage 4," Shatner told Healio. "I said, 'Stage 4?' And someone in the room said, 'Sorry.' I said, 'What are you sorry about?' It was like, 'Better pack your things.' That person who said 'sorry,' that was very sad, like you are going to die. And I was. They said if this [treatment] they used did not work, I had about 5 months."

Back in 2016, the star also candidly revealed he was given a prostate cancer diagnosis, which at the time he thought would be a "death sentence". Writing about his ordeal for NBC, the star explained that he had been taking testosterone supplements and after a check-up at the doctors his PSA levels (prostate specific antigen) were at 10 - when the average levels should be at one or two.

© Getty Images, CBS WORLDWIDE INC. William rose to fame for originating the character of Captain James Kirk on the original iteration of Star Trek

"That was really scary," Shatner said. "I was told by a doctor I had a terminal disease. That I was going to die. The measurement for prostate cancers called PSA, should be in one or two and mine was until one day it became 10."

William's new project

The actor recently revealed that he is writing a new book, and his "incredible fans can become part of the story." Writing on Instagram, William said: "My dear followers, I wanted to drop a bit of a teaser: I'm writing a new book. Even Better: the book's all about YOU, the fans, and you can be a part of it, maybe even be in it!"

Directing his followers to a website dedicated to his upcoming book, William Shatner... And You!, William explained that those hoping to be part of it will need to pre-order the book before December 31. Fans will then have access to submit stories on how William has "impacted" their lives, and a "select few" will be interviewed by the actor himself. Selected stories and interviews will then feature in the published first edition.

© Instagram William's book will feature stories and interviews from his fans

He continued: "And hold onto your phasers, because a select few of you will be personally interviewed by me to share your story in the book! This isn't just a chance to own a piece of history: it's an opportunity to make history, to have your voice echo across the galaxy alongside mine."

William concluded: "What are you waiting for? Set your course, engage, and let's make this book a stellar adventure together! Pre-order now, and let’s boldly go where no fan has gone before!"