Mindy Kaling shares throwback with fans as she reflects on 40-lb weight loss

Mindy Kaling shared a throwback to 2016 with fans on social media and addressed how much she had changed following her 40-lb weight loss. The Mindy Project star took to Instagram on Thursday to reflect on her transformation since 2016, before she became a mom of three and one of Hollywood's most powerful writers and producers.

"I saw this 2016 trend and loved it and almost didn't post because I look different," she wrote in the caption. "But these pics are too fun not to share."

© Instagram Mindy shared several throwback photos from 2016

"(I wonder if anyone else can relate lol) but I loved this time and all my memories from then, so had to post! Enjoy!!!!" she added. Mindy shared several photos from the set of The Mindy Project, the beloved sitcom that aired between 2012 and 2017, which she created, produced, wrote and starred in.

The actress wore a slew of colorful and vibrant outfits in the photos, including a neon pink skirt suit and a patterned sleeveless dress. Other celebrities who have shared their own version of the trend include Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Selena Gomez.

Fans took to the comment section to share their support for Mindy, who embarked on her weight loss journey around 2020. "This is the Mindy we fell in love with. Not your weight, not your dress size, but the talented writer, creator and comedic genius you are," one fan wrote, while another added: "An icon then and now!!"

A third fan chimed in: "You look amaaazing," while another declared: "Hilarious then. Hilarious now. Beautiful then. Beautiful now." Mindy previously admitted that she found the public's interest in her weight loss journey disconcerting.

© Instagram Many of the photos were taken on the set of The Mindy Project

"I'm feeling really confident in my body these days, which is not something that I've been able to say for my whole life, unfortunately," she told People.

"I know people are really interested in my body and the changes in my body, and I think it's flattering and sometimes it's just a little much, so I don't try to tune it in too much," the multihyphenate added. "The truth is that I spend so much time and energy trying to be healthy."

© Fairchild Archive via Getty Imag The actress has lost 40 lbs since 2020

"It's really a big commitment. It's hard with two kids that I wake up really early, and I fit it in – and I basically live in workout clothes so I can get it in, get an extra mile in."

Mindy also explained her trick to keep moving throughout the week. "I just tell myself I have to do basically 20 miles a week of either hiking or running. And so that's been incredibly helpful to me." She is a mom to Katherine "Kit", eight, Spencer, five, and Anne, who will celebrate her second birthday in a month's time.

© Instagram She hikes or runs 20 miles per week to stay fit

The 46-year-old shared on the Today show that dieting was never useful for her, as they tended to be too restrictive. "I used to be the person that was like, 'I have to stop eating this food or six weeks beforehand I'm only going to juice,'" she said, adding that the diet would only work "30 percent of the time" and "70 percent of the time [she] couldn't stick to it."

"I am never going to stop being a foodie. I'm never going to be someone who can just have spinach and salmon every single day."