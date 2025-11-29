William Shatner's new appearance at 94 has fans saying the same thing after health scare

William Shatner left fans worried about his health in September when he was hospitalized in Los Angeles following a medical emergency.

However, he appears to be in great spirits now after his hospital visit and even boasted in a new appearance on Thanksgiving that he is "blessed beyond measure with health."

William took to Instagram to share a photo of himself beaming at the camera while standing in a kitchen surrounded by his Thanksgiving feast, but it was his youthful appearance at 94 that got fans talking.

"Happy Thanksgiving everybody… we all talk about blessings at Thanksgiving," he captioned the photo.

© Instagram William looked in great spirits celebrating Thanksgiving after his health scare

"I am especially thankful this year as we are blessed beyond measure with heath, family and a beautiful gathering," he added. "I am wishing you all a blessed day and holiday season. Best, Bill."

Many of his followers took to the comments and agreed that William looked the picture of vitality, and urged him to share his secrets to his age-defying looks.

"My gosh I hope I look as good as you at 94!" one exclaimed. A second said: "I insist you spill the beans and tell us your secret about the ‘Fountain of Youth.'"

A third added: "Do you even AGE, Bill? You must have a portrait in the attic." A fourth said: "I thought I looked great at 54 and when I see Mr. Shatner…94?!?! I have nothing to brag about!! Damn…God bless."

© Getty Images Fans were blown away by William's youthful appearance at 94

On September 24, it was revealed that William was rushed to the hospital after he experienced an issue with his blood sugar while at his home.

The actor, who played the role of Commander-in-Chief of the Enterprise, Captain Kirk, on the original Star Trek series, reportedly called the ambulance as a precautionary measure.

After reports surfaced of his hospital visit, William updated his fans the following day, joking that "rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated."

Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture of himself from the TV series Murdoch Mysteries, and captioned the post: "I over-indulged. I thank you all for caring but I'm perfectly fine. I keep telling you all: don't trust tabloids or AI!"

The veteran actor has been open about his health scares and struggles over the years. In 2024, William revealed he had been diagnosed and was treated for stage 4 melanoma.

© Getty Images William has battled several health issues over the years

"It was melanoma, stage 4," he told Healio. "I said, 'Stage 4?' And someone in the room said, 'Sorry.' I said, 'What are you sorry about?' It was like, 'Better pack your things.'

"That person who said 'sorry,' that was very sad, like you are going to die. And I was. They said if this [treatment] they used did not work, I had about 5 months."

© Getty Images William has battled prostate cancer and stage 4 melanoma

In 2016, the star also candidly revealed he was given a prostate cancer diagnosis, which at the time he thought would be a "death sentence."

"That was really scary," he told NBC. "I was told by a doctor I had a terminal disease. That I was going to die. The measurement for prostate cancers, called PSA, should be in one or two, and mine was until one day it became 10."