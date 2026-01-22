Victoria Beckham shoots to number 1 in UK and Ireland following scandal with son Brooklyn

It has been an unprecedented week for the Beckhams following Brooklyn Beckham Peltz's bombshell statement on Monday. But among the allegations and internet memes, there is one contribution to the zeitgeist were didn't see coming.

For the first time in 15 years, Victoria Beckham is at the top of the UK and Ireland iTunes chart, and not for a Spice Girls song. Following a viral campaign, the fashion designer's song, Not Such An Innocent Girl, has taken the top spot.

Not Such an Innocent Girl has reached number one

A post on social media read: "I've seen more VB music promo in the last 24 hours than in the last 20 years, and I am obsessed. Let's get her that #1 for the plot twist of the year. Download Not Such An Innocent Girl. We are unhinged. Stream Posh. It's a national emergency."

The post went viral and was shared by comedian Katherine Ryan, who shared the post to her own Instagram Stories. Cruz appears to have weighed in on the news, sharing a picture of a drink while subtly adding Not Such An Innocent Girl over the top.

Brooklyn's claims

The moment comes after Brooklyn explained he "doesn't want a reconciliation" in his statement on Monday. His words contained a series of nuclear allegations about his parents, from the A-list couple trying to force Brooklyn's hand in singing over to his name, to the former Spice Girl interrupting his first dance, all in the name of protecting "brand Beckham.

"In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead, my mum was waiting to dance with me instead," he wrote.

© Darren Gerrish/WireImage Brooklyn's statement contained a series of allegations involving his parents

Adding: "She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."

Since then, the internet has exploded with memes of the former Spice Girl, one of which was liked by Brooklyn's younger brother, Cruz. In the reel, comedian Olly jokes that Victoria requested Ginuwine's song Pony as the song for her mother-son dance with Brooklyn at the wedding - and the creator seemed to confirm the famous endorsement, writing in another post: "Made a skit about the Beckhams. Looks like they're enjoying it."

The musician appeared to support his mum with a photo of his meal to the soundtrack of the Spice Girls hit 'Who Do You Think You Are?' - initially released in 1997 - as he shared his gratitude with fans for selling out his UK shows