Marc Anthony breaks social media silence after Brooklyn Beckham claims he upset Nicole Peltz

Days after Brooklyn Beckham's shocking statement against his famous family in which he pointed a finger at Marc Anthony for upsetting his bride on their wedding day, the singer has broken his social media silence.
Brooklyn claimed he and Nicole thought Marc — who is good friends with David and Victoria Beckham — was invited to perform a live first dance musical performance for them.
However, Brooklyn says their special moment was instead "hijacked" by his mom and when he got to the stage, Marc announced: "Please welcome to the stage the most beautiful woman in the room — Victoria Beckham."
This caused Nicole to allegedly walk out of the room crying.
Marc has not publicly addressed the incident but took to Instagram on January 21 with an update for fans.
He broke his social media silence with a post to promote his Vegas... My Way! residency. He shared three photos of himself at a grand looking bar and faced questions from his followers asking about the events on the night of the wedding.
Marc chose to ignore the line of questioning and instead took to his stories to add more promotional material in which he revealed he's returning to Spain to perform at the Gran Canaria Carnival on February 27.
Recalling the awkward moment on their big day, Brooklyn wrote: "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me.
"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life," he continued.
Addressing the reasoning behind their vow renewal ceremony in summer 2025, the 26-year-old explained: "We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."
He also claimed: "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," and went on to say his parents have been "trying endlessly to ruin" his relationship with Nicola and that Victoria backed out of making his wife's wedding dress for their 2022 nuptials at "the eleventh hour".