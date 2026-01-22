Marc Anthony breaks social media silence after Brooklyn Beckham claims he upset Nicole Peltz

The singer is good friends with Victoria and David Beckham and performed at Brooklyn and Nicole's wedding

Marc Anthony and Brooklyn Beckham with Nicole Peltz split image
Hannah Hargrave
Hannah HargraveUS Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Days after Brooklyn Beckham's shocking statement against his famous family in which he pointed a finger at Marc Anthony for upsetting his bride on their wedding day, the singer has broken his social media silence. 

Brooklyn claimed he and Nicole thought Marc — who is good friends with David and Victoria Beckham — was invited to perform a live first dance musical performance for them. 

However, Brooklyn says their special moment was instead "hijacked" by his mom and when he got to the stage, Marc announced: "Please welcome to the stage the most beautiful woman in the room — Victoria Beckham."

Marc Anthony onstage at the 2015 Billboard Latin Music Awards presented by State Farm on Telemundo at Bank United Center on April 30, 2015 © Johnny Louis
Marc performed at Brooklyn and Nicole's wedding

This caused Nicole to allegedly walk out of the room crying.

Marc has not publicly addressed the incident but took to Instagram on January 21 with an update for fans. 

He broke his social media silence with a post to promote his Vegas... My Way! residency. He shared three photos of himself at a grand looking bar and faced questions from his followers asking about the events on the night of the wedding.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Brooklyn Beckham's uncomfortable moment with mom Victoria captured on the red carpet

Marc chose to ignore the line of questioning and instead took to his stories to add more promotional material in which he revealed he's returning to Spain to perform at the Gran Canaria Carnival on February 27.

Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz© WireImage
Brooklyn says he doesn't want to reconcile with his family

Recalling the awkward moment on their big day, Brooklyn wrote: "My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me.

"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life," he continued. 

Addressing the reasoning behind their vow renewal ceremony in summer 2025, the 26-year-old explained: "We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment."

I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private. Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed. 

I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. 

For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into. Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out. 

My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped. My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress. Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since. During the wedding planning, my mum went so far as to call me 'evil' because Nicola and I chose to include my Nanny Sandra, and Nicola's Naunni at our table, because they both didn't have their husbands. Both of our parents had their own tables equally adjacent to ours. 

The night before our wedding, members of my family told me that Nicola was 'not blood and 'not family.' Since the moment I started standing up for myself with my family, I've received endless attacks from my parents, both privately and publicly, that were sent to the press on their orders. Even my brothers were sent to attack me on social media, before they ultimately blocked me out of nowhere this last Summer. My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment. 

My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we've tried to come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable. 

Despite this, we still travelled to London for my dad's birthday and were rejected for a week as we waited in our hotel room trying to plan quality time with him. He refused all of our attempts, unless it was at his big birthday party with a hundred guests and cameras at every corner. When he finally agreed to see me, it was under the condition that Nicola wasn't invited. It was a slap in the face. Later, when my family travelled to LA, they refused to see me at all. 

My family values public promotion and endorsements above all else. Brand Beckham comes first. Family "love" is decided by how much you post on social media, or how quickly you drop everything to show up and pose for a family photo opp, even if it's at the expense of our professional obligations. We've gone out of our way for years to show up and support at every fashion show, every party, and every press activity to show 'our perfect family'. But the one time my wife asked for my mum's support to save displaced dogs during the LA fires, my mum refused. 

The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief. 

My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.

He also claimed: "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life," and went on to say his parents have been "trying endlessly to ruin" his relationship with Nicola and that Victoria backed out of making his wife's wedding dress for their 2022 nuptials at "the eleventh hour".

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More