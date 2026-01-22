Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann's 22-year marriage in 5 must-see photos

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann have a love story made for the movies.

Fittingly, the Law & Order: SVU star and the Younger actor met on set, when the latter joined the long-running Dick Wolf procedural as a guest star, playing defense attorney Trevor Langan, a role he has frequently revisited in the last two decades.

Their first date was at church, per Peter's request, and of the special moment, Mariska once told People: "We went to church together, and it was like getting hit with a lightning bolt," adding: "I just started sobbing. Peter thought I was crying because I was so moved by the service. No, it was because I was just overwhelmed, realizing he was the one."

They officially tied the knot three years later in Santa Barbara, California, on August 28, 2004, in front of around 200 of their closest friends and family members.

Scroll below from some of their sweetest photos together throughout their over 20 years together.

1/ 5 © Getty Images Early days One of Mariska and Peter's first public outings together was in 2003, attending Entertainment Weekly's Oscar Viewing Party at Elaine's Restaurant in New York City.



2/ 5 © Getty Images Newlyweds The couple attending The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Emmy Nominees For Outstanding Performing Talent reception at Spago in Los Angeles less than a month after their August 2004 wedding.



3/ 5 © Getty Images A star family Mariska and Peter's three kids, August, Amaya and Andrew, were in attendance at Mariska's Hollywood Star ceremony in 2013.



4/ 5 © Getty Images Red carpet debut Ten years after one of their first appearances as a family, the Hermann-Hargitay bunch stepped out for one of the first times all together for the Stuttering Association For The Young (SAY) Benefit Gala in 2023.

