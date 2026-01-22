Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann's 22-year marriage in 5 must-see photos

The longtime couple met on the set of Law & Order: SVU, tied the knot in 2004, and are parents to kids August, Amaya and Andrew

peter hermann and mariska hargitay at my mom jayne tribeca festival premiere© Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva
Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann have a love story made for the movies.

Fittingly, the Law & Order: SVU star and the Younger actor met on set, when the latter joined the long-running Dick Wolf procedural as a guest star, playing defense attorney Trevor Langan, a role he has frequently revisited in the last two decades.

Their first date was at church, per Peter's request, and of the special moment, Mariska once told People: "We went to church together, and it was like getting hit with a lightning bolt," adding: "I just started sobbing. Peter thought I was crying because I was so moved by the service. No, it was because I was just overwhelmed, realizing he was the one."

They officially tied the knot three years later in Santa Barbara, California, on August 28, 2004, in front of around 200 of their closest friends and family members.

Scroll below from some of their sweetest photos together throughout their over 20 years together.

Mariska Hargitay in Leila Rose & Peter Herman during Entertainment Weekly Oscar Viewing Party at Elaine's Restaurant in New York, NY, United States.© Getty Images

Early days

One of Mariska and Peter's first public outings together was in 2003, attending Entertainment Weekly's Oscar Viewing Party at Elaine's Restaurant in New York City.

Mariska Hargitay and husband Peter Hermann attend The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Emmy Nominees For Outstanding Performing Talent reception at Spago on September 17, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Newlyweds

The couple attending The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Emmy Nominees For Outstanding Performing Talent reception at Spago in Los Angeles less than a month after their August 2004 wedding.

Peter Hermann, son Andrew, daughter Amaya, actress Mariska Hargitay and son August attend Mariska Hargitay's Star ceremony on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on November 8, 2013 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images

A star family

Mariska and Peter's three kids, August, Amaya and Andrew, were in attendance at Mariska's Hollywood Star ceremony in 2013.

Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay pose with their children, August Miklos Friedrich Hermann, Andrew Nicolas Hargitay Hermann and Amaya Josephine Hermann at the 2023 Stuttering Association For The Young (SAY) Benefit Gala at The Edison Ballroom on May 22,© Getty Images

Red carpet debut

Ten years after one of their first appearances as a family, the Hermann-Hargitay bunch stepped out for one of the first times all together for the Stuttering Association For The Young (SAY) Benefit Gala in 2023.

photo of mariska hargitay and peter hermann with their children in black tie at my mom jayne tribeca festival premiere© Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva

22 years in

Mariska and Peter, pictured above with their kids at the premiere of the former's directorial debut, My Mom Jayne, a documentary about her late mother Jayne Mansfield, will be celebrating their 22nd anniversary August 2026.

