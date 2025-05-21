Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann look so loved up on glamorous date night

Mariska Hargitay walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet alongside her husband Peter Hermann on Tuesday night, looking so in love as they attended the premiere of Vie Privée (A Private Life) together.

The pair, who have been married for 20 years and share three children, stunned on the red carpet just days after Mariska premiered her documentary at the prestigious festival.

Fashion-forward

© Corbis via Getty Images The actress looked stunning in a black gown

The Law & Order: SVU star arrived in a show-stopping black gown with a silver and gold beaded pattern embroidered down one side and an ornate sleeve.

She added diamond earrings and an array of jewelry to the look, and wore her brunette locks silky straight down her back.

Her husband wowed in a black tuxedo and white shirt, perfectly complimenting Mariska's bold outfit.

© Getty Images Mariska and Peter shone on the red carpet

The couple, who are extremely private, recently stepped out with their family at the premiere of the actress' self-directed documentary My Mom Jayne, which explores the incredible life of her late mother, Jayne Mansfield.

At the event, they were joined by their three children August, Amaya and Andrew, who stood by their mother's side ahead of her big night.

Like mother, like daughter

© Instagram Mariska's mother Jayne Mansfield was a famous actress and model

The film festival holds special meaning for the 61-year-old, as her mother frequently attended Cannes before her untimely death in 1967.

"The photos of her, in Cannes in particular, were always so meaningful to me because of how free and happy and in love she was with my father [Mickey Hargitay]," she told Deadline. "To be here, to bring her back here, and to tell her story was quite meaningful."

Mariska was one of Jayne's five children, whom she welcomed with Hungarian-born actor Mickey Hargitay. Her mother, famed for being a Playboy Playmate and acclaimed actress, passed away when she was just two years old in a tragic car crash.

A father's love

© Getty Mariska was incredibly close to her father

The TV star grew up close to her father Mickey; however, she discovered in her 20s that her biological father was really the Italian singer Nelson Sardelli.

Speaking with Vanity Fair ahead of the documentary's release, Mariska recalled her reunion with Nelson after coming to terms with the shocking news of her parentage.

"I've been waiting 30 years for this moment," she told the publication. "I went full Olivia Benson on him. I was like, 'I don't want anything, I don't need anything from you. I have a dad.' There was something about loyalty. I wanted to be loyal to Mickey."

© Alamy Stock Photo She discovered that Nelson Sardelli was her biological father

She continued: "He was my everything, my idol. He loved me so much, and I knew it. I also knew something else - I just didn't know what I knew."

"I'm Mickey Hargitay's daughter - that is not a lie," the mother of three added. "This documentary is kind of a love letter to him, because there's no one that I was closer to on this planet."

Finding the one

© AFP via Getty Images The pair have been married for 20 years and share three children

Mickey passed away in 2006 from a type of blood cancer, five years after she met her husband Peter on the set of Law & Order: SVU.

The 57-year-old was guest starring as a defense attorney at the time, and asked Mariska on a date after filming wrapped.

"We went to church together, and it was like getting hit with a lightning bolt," she told People. "I just started sobbing. Peter thought I was crying because I was so moved by the service. No, it was because I was just overwhelmed, realizing he was the one."

To see Mariska shine in Law & Order: SVU, watch below...