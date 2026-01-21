Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert share emotional updates after baby daughter Evereley's homebirth

Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert are finally having the best winter they could have ever asked for.

On December 29, the couple, who tied the knot in 2023, welcomed their first child together, a daughter, named Everley.

Everley's arrival came after three back-to-back traumatizing winters, one in which the professional dancers were in a car crash, another during which Hayley suffered from a near-fatal brain bleed, and another when she suffered a miscarriage.

© Instagram Hayley and Derek welcomed their daughter on December 29

Hayley and Derek, now speaking with People two weeks after their baby's arrival, weighed in on their past and future, with Derek noting to the outlet: "[Hayley has] been through so much," though adding: "To see her go from where she was to now, giving birth, is amazing. My daughter has a great example here."

"We've had so many moments in life that are not as great," Hayley said, noting that Everley is their "rainbow after the storm," as Derek quipped: "She’s literally this beautiful ray of light."

"Everything we've been through has created this foundation that is so strong," Hayley went on. "Derek describes it as like a tree — the roots are so deep into the ground that no wind could shake us."

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2023

Further giving insight into what the last two weeks of first-time parenthood have been like, Derek said Everley is "changing every day," as Hayley confessed: "I already find myself grieving this current stage. I'm going to miss it so much. It breaks my heart, but I'm also postpartum and hormonal. Derek more than me, actually."

Hayley decided to have a homebirth, of which Derek shared: "We had candles everywhere, beautiful music playing. To be in the room during Hayley's labor, holding her...She just became power. I was in awe the whole time. I was like, 'Damn. Y'all women are badasses.'"

"There are so many times where I'm just quietly looking at her and tearing up," he admitted. "I said this to my family: 'Hayley was meant for this.' She is such a natural mother."

© Instagram Hayley suffered from a near-fatal brain bleed in December 2023

He further shared: "There was a moment early on where I was, honestly, afraid to hold Everley because she's so fragile and little and delicate. I got overwhelmed, like, 'I don't know what I'm doing.' And I gave her back to Hayley and just walked away. It was a moment where I felt like, 'I don’t know if I'm ready for this.'"

© Getty Images Derek is a judge on Dancing with the Stars

"I had to reassure him that we’re all figuring out this new life," Hayley maintained.

As for whether they might want to give Everley a little sibling in the future, Hayley said: "There's a saying that your first one makes you want a million children, and your second makes you feel like you have a million. So I'm like, 'Okay, good to know,'" to which Derek added: "I know, because after this we’re like, "All right babe, let's go! Let's go."