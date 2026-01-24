Neil Diamond turns 85! See his transformation over the years in 10 photos

Neil Diamond in 1963

Born in 1941 in Brooklyn, he attended Erasmus Hall High School for two years with Barbra Streisand before the family moved him to a second school. At 16, he received his first guitars, and that year he spent the summer as Surprise Lake Camp, during which time the folk singer Pete Seeger performed a small concert.

That experience changed Neil forever: "And the next thing, I got a guitar when we got back to Brooklyn, started to take lessons and almost immediately began to write songs," he once said.

In 1963 he married his high school sweetheart Jaye Posner, and they were together for four years, welcoming two daughters, Marjorie and Elyn.

During this time, Neil was working as a semi-successful songwriter but he broke through in 1966 with four hit songs for The Monkees including "I'm a Believer".