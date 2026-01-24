Neil Diamond turns 85! See his transformation over the years in 10 photos

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca LewisLos Angeles correspondent
2 minutes ago
Neil Diamond is a living legend: He has sold over 56 million records in the US alone, making him one of the best-selling musicians in history, reached number one on the Billboard chart 10 times, and received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018.

Married three times, Neil is a devoted father to four and is the subject of the Oscar-nominated movie Song Sung Blue, which was released in 2025. As he turns 85, we take a look back at his incredible life and the many transformations he has been through.

Early years

Neil Diamond in 1963

Born in 1941 in Brooklyn, he attended Erasmus Hall High School for two years with Barbra Streisand before the family moved him to a second school. At 16, he received his first guitars, and that year he spent the summer as Surprise Lake Camp, during which time the folk singer Pete Seeger performed a small concert.

 That experience changed Neil  forever: "And the next thing, I got a guitar when we got back to Brooklyn, started to take lessons and almost immediately began to write songs," he once said.

In 1963 he married his high school sweetheart Jaye Posner, and they were together for four years, welcoming two daughters, Marjorie and Elyn. 

During this time, Neil was working as a semi-successful songwriter but he broke through in 1966 with four hit songs for The Monkees including "I'm a Believer".

Breakthrough success

Neil poses in 1967 before a concert

In 1969 Neil moved to Los Angeles and broke through with the hit songs "Sweet Caroline" (1969), "Holly Holy" (1969), "Cracklin' Rosie" (1970) and "Song Sung Blue" (1972), the last two reaching No. 1 on the Hot 100.

In the decades since, "Sweet Caroline" has become his biggest hit, sung at weddings, parties, and sporting events worldwide.

First Divorce 

Neil married his second wife in 1969

It was during this time that he divorced Jaye and married his second wife Marcia Murphey. They welcomed two sons, Jesse and Michah, before splitting in 1994. 

Rumors abounded that he paid her $150 million, said to be the biggest divorce settlement at the time. He later denied the claims, telling the Daily Mail: "She got enough to live on for the rest of her life."

1970s and 1980s

Throughout the next two decades, Neil continued his success: he performed sold-out residencies at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and  20 consecutive nights at the Winter Garden Theater in New York City making him the first rock star to headline on Broadway.

He won his first Golden Globe for Best Original Score and a Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack Album for a Motion Picture for the critically-panned 1973 film Jonathan Livingston Seagull.

New look

Neil wears a red sequin jumpsuit

It was during this decade that Neil began to play around with his wardrobe, and began wearing colorful beaded shirts in concert.He worked with designer Bill Whitten who made shirts for Neil for five decades.

Glastonbury

In 2008 Neil played to over 100,000 fans at Glastonbury Festival

In 2008 Neil played to over 100,000 fans at the legendary Glastonbury Festival in Somerset in the "Legends" slot. Now a milestone moment for artists, Neil's performance was marred by technical difficulties, but the crowd cheered him on, clapping and chanting his name, before he was able to return.

Lifetime Achievement

In 2011 he received a lifetime achievement award from the Kennedy Center

In 2011 Neil was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with an introductory speech delivered by Paul Simon of Simon and Garfunkel.

"It's about as good as it gets. It's a crowning moment. It's the peak. It shows acceptance by your peers," he said accepting the honor. "And also, it puts you in a club with people you love, and whose music that you love. So, it's very nice," said Diamond.

The same year, he received a lifetime achievement award from the Kennedy Center at the 2011 Kennedy Center Honors, alongside Meryl Streep and Yo Yo Ma, and in 2012 he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Third marriage

Neil married Katie in 2012

In 2011, Neil announced he had proposed to his manager Katie McNeil.

"Good news coming from sunny LA/ and you’re the first I want to tell/ Katie & I just got engaged/ and I hope you wish us well," he wrote at the time on X alongside a picture of Katie. "I'm lovestruck."

The couple, who have a 14-year age difference, wed in 2012 in front of family and friends.

Retirement

,Neil shocked fans by revealing he would be retiring from touring

In 2018, Neil shocked fans by revealing he would be retiring from touring midway through the 50th-anniversary tour.

"I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years," he said. "My thanks go out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you."

Life as a grandfather

In 2020 Neil shared he was grateful his four children "somehow, they don’t remember" the many years he was absent. 

"I walk around with a sense of guilt still because I left them more than I should have, but the work required it."

Through his four kids, the musician is also the grandfather of eight, and the entire family united for a rare family photo in 2023, shared by Jesse.

