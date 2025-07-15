Neil Diamond surprises fans with unexpected performance amid ongoing health battle

Neil Diamond made a triumphant return to performing over the weekend when he stopped by the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles to watch the musical based on his incredible life.

The 84-year-old was joined by his wife Katie McNeil as they sat in the audience watching A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, starring Nick Fradiani as the crooner himself.

Milestone moment

During a rendition of "Sweet Caroline", Nick introduced Neil to the crowd, encouraging him to sing along with the audience to the smash-hit track. Neil took the microphone and led the crowd in song, bringing tears to his wife's eyes.

Fans took to social media to share their joy at seeing the living legend receive so much love, with one writing, "Neil is always giving back to his fans! Love this man!" while another added, "The way this man is so loved."

"Wow. Chills up and down my spine," shared another fan, while a fourth wrote, "A moment I'll never forget."

© Instagram Nick portrays Neil in the musical based on his life

Nick later shared how meaningful Neil's appearance was in a touching tribute to the singer, who has been living with Parkinson's disease for over a decade.

"I built up this day in my head for over two years. The day where Neil Diamond himself would see this show," he wrote on Instagram. "It sounds cliché, but I don't have the exact words to describe how it felt portraying a music icon as he sat and watched from an audience. But mostly I felt honored and fulfilled."

"He's a great man, a great musician, and he's changed so many of our lives," he added. "I was able to tell him how much he's changed mine. Thank you for letting me share your songs and story across the country every night my friend."

A long road

© Getty Images The singer went public with his diagnosis in 2019

Neil shared his diagnosis with the world in 2018 after years of grappling with his health.

He opened up about coming to terms with his diagnosis on CBS Sunday Morning in 2023, sharing that he "was in denial for the first year or two".

"When the doctor told me what it was, I was just not ready to accept it," he recalled. "I said, 'Oh, okay. I'll see you, you know, whenever you wanna see me. But I have work to do, so I'll see you later.'"

© Getty Images for Keep Memory Ali The 84-year-old was forced to quit touring after he was diagnosed

"I can't really fight this thing, so I had to accept it, this Parkinson's disease," he said. "There's no cure. There's no getting away from it."

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects millions worldwide. It is categorized by tremors, stiffness of the body, slowness of movement and balance problems.

"This is the hand that God's given me, and I have to make the best of it, and so I am," the Grammy winner said.

© Getty Images Neil revealed that it took him years to come to terms with the news

Since going public with his diagnosis, Neil explained that he had "come to accept what limitations" he had, and still experienced "great days" despite it all.

"I find that I like myself better," he said. "I'm easier on people, I'm easier on myself. And the beat goes on, and it will go on long after I'm gone."

"I just have to take life as it comes to me, enjoy it, be thankful that I've had it, especially having the life that I've had," he concluded.