Jason Derulo embarks on 'new chapter' as he shares exciting news – and fans will be thrilled

Calling all Jason Derulo fans! The global music star has released a new eight-track album, The Last Dance (Part 1), which comes just days ahead of his world tour, which kicks off in the UK on January 29.

This marks a big moment for the Trumpets hitmaker, 36, whose album captures the end of one era as he prepares to step into a new creative chapter. Part 2 will arrive later this year.

Jason Derulo has released a new album, The Last Dance (Part 1)

Fans can look forward to six brand new songs alongside two previously released fan favourites, including Sexy For Me and a fresh take on Avril Lavigne's iconic 2002 track, Complicated.

"This album feels like a last dance with a high school sweetheart," Jason said of his new music. "It's everything I love about this era of my music, the fun, the emotion, the movement, all wrapped into one project.

© Noah Roberto Jason has released six new songs and two fan favourite tracks

"At the same time, it's a moment to pause, smile, and get ready for what's next. Part 1 is the celebration before the next chapter begins," continued the Wiggle singer, whose new era is shaped by growth, freedom and reinvention.

Guest artists on the album include rising star Melody, from Brazil, and INNA performing vocals on Complicated.

What are the songs on Jason's new album?

The tracklist features:

Sexy For Me Complicated ft INNA Deep Love ft Melody Pineapple Who Hurt You You DJ, I’ll Drive Dial Tones DELETE

Jason's world tour

In support of the release, Jason will embark on The Last Dance World Tour, which begins in the UK on 29 January, with over 25 arena dates. Additional dates will be announced soon.

© Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns Jason kicks off The Last Dance World Tour in the UK

Jason's tour begins in Glasgow, before heading to various cities in the UK, Ireland and Europe, including Paris, Germany and Norway.

Jason's music career

Jason Derulo is a household name thanks to his long-standing music career, which began with his smash hit debut single, Whatcha Say in May 2009. The artist has sold over 250 million singles and boasts tens of billions of streams.

Other notable hits in his catalogue include platinum and multi-platinum songs like Talk Dirty, Swalla and Savage Love. He's also collaborated with the likes of BTS, Nicki Minaj and Michael Bublé.

Listen to his new album here.