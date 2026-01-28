Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry changed their mind about those Kris Jenner birthday party photos

Kim Kardashian is serving up some (mild) English tea.

Back in November, the reality star and her family made headlines after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were removed from a photo carousel both she and her mother Kris Jenner had posted from the latter's milestone 70th birthday party, which the former royals attended.

At the time, it was reported it may have been because the Duchess and Duke had allegedly not agreed to be photographed and checked "no" on a consent form, but now the SKIMS founder has revealed what really happened.

© Getty Images for Baby2Baby Meghan and Harry attending the Baby2Baby gala the same night as the birthday party

Speaking on her sister Khloé Kardashian's podcast, Khloé in Wonder Land, Kim first maintained: "It was really innocent, which is so crazy," noting: "Mom and Meghan have been friends for some years now, and they have a really sweet relationship."

She then shared how they had been "told that it was totally cool to post," but Meghan and Harry appeared to have changed their tune because of a British memorial day.

"After it was posted, I think they realized it was Remembrance Day, and they didn't want to be seen at a party, even though it's already up, you know, and then taken down. And then I think they realized, like, 'Oh, this was so silly.'"

Remembrance Day, which in 2025 was on Tuesday, November 11 — though events took place on November 9 — honors members of the armed forces who died in service, and members of the British royal family traditionally take part in a slew of events to honor their sacrifices.

Kris' party, held at Jeff and Lauren Bezos' home in Beverly Hills, was held the night before members of the royal family gathered in London for the solemn events.

Kim noted that Meghan and Harry had also been seen attending the annual Baby2Baby gala the same night, which "was fine, but maybe not partying and dancing on the dance floor or whatever."

© Instagram Kris celebrated her 70th in November

She concluded that they ultimately took the photos down to "respect Remembrance Day," adding: "You got to laugh at, like, the situation sometimes and just, like, lighten it up and if everyone’s taking it the wrong way, like, lean in. I was like, 'We should do a full Skims campaign.' Take the photo — even just us, like, I'll shoot you at mom, you know, post it and then delete it, like, 30 minutes later. And then I say, 'Oh, sorry, I didn't have permission to post those photos for the campaign.'"

© Getty Images The party was hosted by Lauren and Jeff at their Beverly Hills home

"If we just made it light and made it funny, you know, I think it would have been, like, received differently, but I hated how that was received for everyone," she added.

Kim emphasized: "That sucks. It was just made into something that was so crazy and ridiculous that just didn’t have to be."