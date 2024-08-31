Why Prince Harry keeps his circle of friends small in California

Prince Harry only keeps a small circle of close friends in Montecito, it has been reported.

According to US Weekly, the Duke of Sussex likes to keep his circle tight for "understandable reasons," and he and his wife, Meghan Markle, are continuing to prioritise the safety of their children in California.

A large number of Harry's well-known best friends are based in the UK, but according to sources, he's happy to continue his life in the US without his nearest and dearest for the sake of his family.

"He'll always be fond of his home country," the publication stated, adding: "But the way he views it, his wife and kids are his priority. If that means making sure they’re safe and happy in Montecito, then he supports that."

© Matt Jelonek Prince Harry and his close friend Nacho Figueras

Members of the Duke's inner circle from across the Atlantic are reported to include the likes of James Corden, Tyler Perry, Nacho Figueras, and even his neighbour Orlando Bloom.

As for Meghan, the Duchess's close friends include Serena Williams, Ellen DeGeneres, and Whitney Wolfe Herd, and a second source says she’s close with entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima, as well as a "group of local mums she sees regularly."

© Kevin Mazur Meghan and Harry are also incredibly close friends with Serena Williams

The couple also have an exceptionally close bond with Meghan's friends Heather Dorak and Kelly McKee Zajfen, with whom they enjoy family holidays. Meghan and her friends were pictured on the slopes together back in March. Heather and the Duke and Duchess also reunited for a family trip on 4th July 2022.

As for Harry's UK pals, the Duke missed out on his very close friend, the Duke of Westminster's wedding back in July. Hugh Grosvenor is both Prince Archie's and Prince George's godfather.

Despite their close relationship, Prince Harry and Meghan chose not to attend the event. One of the reasons thought to be behind their absence was Harry's strained relationship with Prince William, who was a groomsman at Hugh's nuptials.

Harry does get the occasional opportunity to reunite with his UK pals. JJ Chalmers flew to see the Duke at the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf last year.

The pair have a close bond, with their sons sharing the same interests. JJ previously told Radio Times: "I know that Archie loves [TV show] The Octonauts and my son James loves it, too. The kids are a similar age and have similar interests," he revealed.