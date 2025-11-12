Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner mysteriously delete photos with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been wiped from Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner's recent social media posts. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the many stars at Kris' extravagant 70th birthday bash over the weekend. Shortly after, Kris and Kim both posted photos of the royal couple at the party to their social media. However, just days later, the photos have completely vanished. Kris rang in her 70th birthday with a James Bond-themed celebration hosted on November 8 at Amazon founder billionaire Jeff Bezos' $165 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

Meghan and Harry were both pictured outside the venue as they attended the party. They were dressed for the themed occasion, with Meghan stunning in black with a thigh-high skirt split and statement gold earrings while Harry looked suave in a suit and bowtie. According to multiple outlets, Kris had originally included a photo of her with the royal couple in an Instagram post from the event. Meanwhile, Kim had posted a picture of just her and Meghan smiling for a snap together.

Both the stars have since mysteriously deleted the photos of the royals from their respective posts. On the same night, Harry and Meghan attended another event in California. The couple were both at the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, where they posed for a photo with tennis champion Serena Williams. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wore the same outfits they were spotted in at Kris' starry birthday party.

Kris Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday bash Kris celebrated her 70th birthday surrounded by Hollywood's brightest stars. The celebrity guest list included the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber and Beyoncé. Posting to her social media, Kris shared photos with all her daughters and many other A-list guests such as Paris Hilton, Melanie Griffith, Naomi Watts and Vin Diesel. "I feel so blessed to have my precious family and all my beautiful friends come together for one night to celebrate and make these amazing memories together!" the birthday girl gushed on Instagram.

© Getty Images for Baby2Baby Harry and Meghan with Serena Williams at the Baby2Baby Gala

Posting to her own Instagram grid, Kim revealed her look was inspired by Halle Berry's Bond girl in Die Another Day. The reality TV star wore a glitzy purple top and skirt for the 007 party which looked just like the one Halle wore on screen. "Die Another Day. 0070 James Bond Party for the one and only @krisjenner 70th birthday!!!" Kim wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of Halle's original look from the movie.

The Kardashians and the Sussexes

© Getty Images for This Is About H Kris Jenner, Doria Ragland, and Kim Kardashian attend the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree in 2023

Since moving to Los Angeles in 2020, Harry and Meghan have made friends with many of Hollywood's biggest stars. Over the years, the couple have had subtle connections to the Kardashian family; in particular, Kim and Meghan have had some common ties. In May 2023, Meghan reportedly hired Kim's former bodyguard. The stars have also both previously worked with celebrity hairstylist Michael Silva.

In August, Kris revealed she'd been sent a gift from Meghan's lifestyle brand As Ever. According to People, Kris thanked the Duchess of Sussex on her Instagram Stories for the crate of Napa Valley rosé. "Thank you @megan @aseverofficial," Kris wrote in the since-expired post. Two years earlier, in August 2023, Kris and Kim were pictured at the This Is About Humanity’s 5th Anniversary Soiree with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

Following Meghan and Harry's appearance at Kris' birthday party, HELLO! readers have been debating whether it's a good look for the Sussexes to attend such a high-profile showbiz party which fell on the same weekend as Remembrance Day. Results from the poll revealed more than half responded 'no'. One reader noted it was a case of they're "damned if they do, and damned if they don’t.”