Meghan Markle opens up about her down-to-earth way of greeting guests

Meghan Markle has finally revealed the reason behind her unusual barefoot greeting ritual - and it’s all about making guests feel at ease. Speaking at a book event in California, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, explained that welcoming visitors to her Montecito mansion without shoes helps "demystify" her. During the intimate chat with her close friend Courtney Adamo at Godmothers bookstore in Summerland, Meghan also gushed about her "incredible" daughter, Lilibet, four. The royal revealed her go-to hosting move is opening the door of her and Prince Harry’s $29 million home "barefoot" with an "apron on," to make everyone feel instantly comfortable.

Explaining her reason for greeting guests barefoot, Meghan said, "It demystifies things. People walk in and think, 'Oh, she’s in this with me.'" She added that it instantly helps break the ice: "And what are they drawn to? The kitchen. They come right in, and suddenly everyone’s a little more relaxed," she explained.

The former Suits star took part in an open table conversation at the Godmothers bookstore in Summerland in support of her friend. Courtney, who co-founded the popular UK parenting blog Babyccino Kid, had invited Meghan to participate in the event. Their chat revolved around Courtney's new family-focused interior design book, The Family Home: Inspiring Ideas For A Home Filled With Joy. The pair have known each other since their college days.

© Instagram Meghan and Lilibet barefoot at home

© Instagram Meghan posted on Instagram for Lilibet's fourth birthday

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, are the proud parents of Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, of whom the entrepreneur frequently speaks about proudly. During the event, Meghan also opened up candidly about her parenting style, explaining how she and Prince Harry have a special ritual related to a "healing blanket", which was a gift to the family from the bookstore's co-founder, Victoria Jackson. The Duchess shared that whenever one of them isn't feeling well, they reach for the blanket as a source of comfort.

Meghan at the Fortune Summit

During the event, the mother-of-two also shared some more insight into her life at home with the kids, including their morning routine. Meghan said: "First thing I do when I wake up in the morning is turn on the music in the house," adding that she also takes a portable charger when the family is travelling so that the routine isn't interrupted.

© ABC / BACKGRID Harry and Meghan like to have a consistent routine for their children

The Duchess of Sussex also "always travels with a candle", adding that she is "so conscious and sensitive to fragrance and [she] associated that with home."