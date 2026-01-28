Rob Schneider faces third divorce as wife files after 15 years

Rob Schneider's wife has filed for divorce from the Grown Ups actor after 15 years of marriage. Patricia Azarcoya, 37, filed in December, claiming that their marriage was "irretrievably broken and there is no possibility of reconciliation". The pair are in the process of negotiating child support, custody and spousal support, and signed off on a court order to keep several of their divorce documents confidential, including their custody agreement.

Rob first met Patricia in 2007 on the set of a TV show, when he was 44 years old, and she was 19. They tied the knot four years later in Beverly Hills, and he shared in a statement that it was "the happiest day of my life".

"Patricia and I were surrounded by our closest friends and family," he added. "We had a great time at the wedding and are looking forward to our honeymoon." They welcomed their daughter Miranda in November 2012, followed by Madeline in September 2016.

© Getty Images Rob and Patricia were married for 15 years

Although the couple was largely private about their romance, Patricia did share a touching tribute to Rob on their 10th wedding anniversary in 2021.

"10 years and counting!!!! No one is funnier than you husbando. Thanks for my beautiful babies. I love you para siempre," she wrote on Instagram. They have worked together on several occasions, and Rob even starred in a film written and produced by his wife, which co-starred his two young daughters, titled Daddy Daughter Day.

"My kids will have this forever. They'll be able to show their kids this movie that we made as a family. And that's beautiful," he told Fanboy Nation of the film. This marks the 62-year-old's third divorce, after he was married to London King from 1988 to 1990 and to Helena Schneider from 2002 to 2005.

© WireImage They share daughters Miranda and Madeline

He shares his 36-year-old daughter, Elle King, with his first wife, and the pair have endured a rocky relationship over the years. "My whole childhood, my dad was a workaholic," the "Ex's and Oh's" singer told People in 2018.

She added that their relationship turned around after the birth of her sisters. "We both have grown up a lot. And you realize what's important," Elle said. "Him having children – I wanted my sisters to have good memories of me from their childhood when they grew. Family really is so important."

© Getty Images They tied the knot in 2011 in Beverly Hills

Elle and Rob's relationship became strained again in 2024 when she opened up about her childhood on the Dumb Blonde podcast, and revealed that she disagreed with his politics, particularly his stance towards the LGBTQIA+ community.

© WireImage Rob shares a fraught relationship with his eldest daughter Elle

"He's just not nice,' she said on the podcast. "You can want someone to change so much. You can't control anyone else's actions, and you can't control people's feelings. All you can control is how you react and what you do with your feelings."

© Facebook They grew closer after Miranda and Madeline were born

Rob then released a public apology to Elle in an interview with Tucker Carlson. "Fun being a parent isn't it? I want to just tell my daughter, Elle, I love you, and I wish I was the father in my 20s that you needed, and clearly I wasn't, and I hope you can forgive me for my shortcomings," he said.

"I love you completely, I love you entirely, and I just want you to be well and happy, with you and your beautiful baby, Lucky. I wish you the best. I feel terrible, and I just want you to know that I don't take anything you say personally."