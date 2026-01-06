Gwyneth Paltrow reveals the unexpected fallout from Chris Martin divorce

Gwyneth Paltrow made a rare comment about her 2014 divorce from her former husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, revealing that their split impacted her life in ways she never expected.

The mother of two explained on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast that she was fired from a job immediately after announcing her divorce, due to the backlash she received from calling their split a "conscious uncoupling" in the divorce statement.

© YouTube/Good Hang with Amy Poehler Gwyneth revealed that she was fired from a job in the wake of her split

"I was supposed to do a movie at one point, and it was like right after the conscious uncoupling thing with Chris, and there was a lot of harsh stuff in the press," Gwyneth said on the podcast. "I think the distributor was like, this might be too hot to touch."

"So that was great because I was getting a divorce, and then I got fired off. So it was so awesome," she quipped, before explaining why the pair chose to use the now-infamous term.

Learn more about Gwyneth and Chris' family below...

WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow's family life: all you need to know

"Say you had had a really nasty divorce, or your parents had had a really nasty divorce. And then you hear this idea that like, it doesn't have to be done this way," she said. "I think the implicit learning is like, 'Oh…they're saying I did something wrong.'"

"That makes sense to me, like, 'Oh no, is the inference that I mess someone up,'" the Oscar winner continued. "That's not a nice thing to contemplate. So I do understand why it was so personal for people."

© Larry Busacca/NBC The pair "consciously uncoupled" in 2014

Gwyneth and Chris announced their split in 2014 via the website of her wellness brand, Goop. "It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate," their statement read.

"We have always conducted our relationship privately, and we hope that as we consciously uncouple and coparent, we will be able to continue in the same manner."

© Instagram She found love again with Brad Falchuk

The duo have remained good friends in the years since as they continue to co-parent their kids, Apple, 21, and Moses, 19. They both found love again after their divorce, with Gwyneth marrying producer Brad Falchuk in 2018 and Chris being engaged to actress Dakota Johnson until their split in 2025.

The Marty Supreme actress revealed that her friendship with Chris had evolved into an almost sibling-like bond in the years since their divorce. "It's not quite brother, but we are complete family," she told Vanity Fair. "He is there for me through anything, and vice versa. It's quite beautiful. It continues to evolve."

© Instagram Gwyneth and Chris remained friends for the sake of their kids

"It feels much better when everybody can be together, and people can let go of the more difficult, painful parts of what led to a divorce and focus on the things that led to the marriage in the first place," she continued. "Once you fully let go of 'We used to sleep in the same bed' vibes, a world of possibility opens up."

Gwyneth and Chris often spend time together with their two children, and were seen enjoying each other's company at Le Bal des Débutantes in November 2024 when Apple made her debut at the prestigious Parisian society event.