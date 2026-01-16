HGTV star Leslie Davis blindsides fans with engagement news: 'Did I miss something?'

Fans were left confused after HGTV star Leslie Davis announced the happy news of her engagement to Don Reidy, whom she met on season five of Rock the Block. The TV personality took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that Don had popped the question while the couple were on a snowmobile ride in Leavenworth, Washington.

"Turns out Rock the Block gave me a win in more than one way," she began in the caption. "Somewhere between sunup-to-sundown chaos and lots of laughs, I found my person. Don, you are my safe place, my teammate, and my favorite adventure buddy."

© Instagram Leslie announced her engagement on Wednesday

"What started as a friendship during one of the wildest experiences of my life turned into true love. We were in it together then…and now we're in it together forever. Still smiling. Still shocked. Still so excited for this next chapter."

Leslie and her twin sister, Lyndsay Lamb, competed on Rock the Block's fifth season, where Don worked as a specialty carpenter, before they went on to win the show.

Leslie's fans rushed to the comment section to share the love, with one writing: "You deserve nothing less! Congratulations!" while another added: "Congrats! Your smile says it all!" Her sister Lyndsay chimed in: "Woohoo!!! Best news ever!"

Other fans were confused over the engagement news, as many thought she was still married to her husband, Jacob Davis. "I'm so confused. I thought you both were married already. When did you get divorced?" said one fan, while another added: "Did I miss something? I thought you were married for many years."

© Instagram She was previously married to Jacob Davis

A third follower exclaimed: "I thought you were married. I got lost somewhere along the way. Congrats!" while another shared: "Wow! Didn't know you got divorced, nor about a new guy. Congrats and best wishes!"

Leslie was previously married to her high school sweetheart, Jacob Davis, with whom she shares her sons Kyler, Cash and Cole. The Unsellable Houses star was incredibly private about her marriage in the past, and only shared sparse details about the engineer and operations manager.

© Instagram Leslie shares her three sons with Jacob

They met at Snohomish High School in Washington, where Lyndsay also met her husband, Justin Lamb. Jacob and Justin were reportedly also roommates in college before they went on to marry the twin sisters.

While Leslie rarely spoke about Jacob in public, Lyndsay did reveal the one habit of hers that the father of three disliked. "I redecorate and change my style probably six times a year. I put all my decor pieces on my dining room table from every room, then I put them in different rooms. It gives everything a fresh look without having to spend money on new stuff," she told Herald Net.

© Instagram Lyndsay's husband, Justin, was Jacob's college roommate

"You'd never know if you didn't pick it up and move it. I do it at Leslie's house quite often. It drives her husband crazy." Leslie made a rare comment on her husband in a blog post in 2021, revealing that the two families often spent time together. "I have been married for 19 years to Jacob, and we have three sons, Kyler, Cash, and Cole, and a dog Mookie," she wrote.

"We know this is going to shock you all, but on the weekends we love to hang out together! Our boys, husbands included, love to ride dirt bikes, while we take long walks. All the boys are very involved in sports, so we are usually carting them around from different games or matches!" The 42-year-old has yet to comment on her separation or divorce from Jacob, yet she deleted a post celebrating their wedding anniversary in 2021.