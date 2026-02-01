Joni Mitchell, 82, makes rare appearance at the Grammys

Joni Mitchell made a rare and quietly powerful appearance at the 68th Grammy Awards, stepping onto the red carpet before accepting a major honour during the ceremony’s Premiere event in Los Angeles.

The legendary singer-songwriter, 82, was photographed arriving at the Peacock Theater wearing a shimmering, floor-length sequinned ensemble that transitioned through deep golds, bronzes and inky blacks.

© Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag Joni Mitchell arrives on the carpet at the 68th Grammy Awards

She accessorised with a metallic headscarf worn turban-style, softly tinted glasses and a richly embroidered crossbody bag, adding an unmistakably bohemian touch.

Later in the evening, the music icon took to the stage to accept the award for Best Historical Album for Joni Mitchell Archives – Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976–1980). The archival release celebrates one of the most creatively fertile periods of her career, capturing the fearless experimentation that defined her late-'70s work and cemented her reputation as one of the most influential artists of her generation.

© Getty Images Joni onstage with Patrick Milligan

In her acceptance speech, Joni spoke eloquently about the chapter in her life that shaped Court and Spark, and her foray into jazz that followed that record, stating she felt "very honoured" to be there to accept a Grammy.

Ending her speech in her trademark low-key style, Joni said, "I guess that's it."

Joni's appearance was especially meaningful given how rarely she attends public events. In recent years, fans have cherished each sighting following her recovery from a brain aneurysm in 2015, which significantly impacted her health and mobility. Her gradual return to music – including surprise performances and carefully curated releases – has been met with widespread admiration.

© Getty Images Joni has won several awards over the decades

With a career spanning more than six decades, Joni is best known for timeless songs such as 'Both Sides, Now', 'A Case of You' and 'Big Yellow Taxi'. Her 1971 album Blue is frequently cited as one of the greatest albums of all time, praised for its emotional candour and poetic songwriting. Beyond her music, she is also an accomplished painter, often designing the artwork for her own albums.

© Getty Images for FIREAID Joni Mitchell performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert

Born in Canada and long associated with the Laurel Canyon music scene, Joni has lived much of her life fiercely on her own terms. She has spoken openly about love, independence and the challenges of fame, and famously reunited with the daughter she placed for adoption decades earlier – a deeply personal chapter that later informed her music.

In an industry constantly chasing what's next, Joni’s appearance served as a reminder of what endures: originality, courage and a body of work that continues to resonate across generations.