Paris Jackson, Olivia Dean and Rose Gray lead the style pack at Spotify's Best New Artist party

Spotify's Best New Artist party delivered a fashion-forward red carpet, with music's most exciting names turning the event into a high-style showcase. Paris Jackson, Olivia Dean and Rose Gray set the tone early, blending bold silhouettes with individual edge, while rising stars like Adela brought modern polish. Zara Larsson leaned into high-glam confidence, Addison Rae delivered pop-star sex appeal, and Rita Wilson added veteran elegance with a playful twist. From sheer gowns and sculptural cut-outs to minimal tailoring and statement boots, the night was less about uniform glamour and more about personality – proof that the next generation of music stars is dressing entirely on their own terms.

Paris Jackson Rock royalty Paris Jackson leaned fully into her bohemian signature style, wearing a sheer black embellished dress that balanced fragility with attitude. The intricate detailing skimmed the body while keeping the overall look undone and edgy, a styling sweet spot she’s mastered in recent years. Known as a model, musician and the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, Paris has carved out a creative identity that spans fashion and music – and this look felt like a confident continuation of that evolution.



© Getty Images for Spotify Willow Smith Stepping out in a sleek black asymmetric dress paired with glossy boots and her signature braided up-do, Willow Smith opted for sculptural minimalism for the event. The silhouette was strong but restrained, letting texture and shape do the heavy lifting. A genre-blending artist known for pushing boundaries both sonically and stylistically, Willow’s look reflected her creative ethos: deliberate, expressive and quietly powerful.



Rose Gray English singer-songwriter Rose Gray delivered sultry glamour with a modern twist, wearing a backless, body-skimming gown that caught the light with every move. The look felt effortlessly confident – sexy without being showy – mirroring her rising status as a British pop artist to watch. With her dance-leaning sound and fashion-forward instincts, Rose’s appearance underscored her growing reputation as both a style and music tastemaker.



© Getty Images for Spotify Olivia Dean Olivia Dean kept things refined in a purple-toned, softly structured gown that highlighted clean lines and subtle sparkle. The look felt timeless yet current, much like her music, which blends soul, pop and jazz influences with emotional clarity.



© Getty Images for Spotify Zara Larsson Zara Larsson embraced full pop-star energy in a strapless mini dress that showed off her confidence and toned silhouette. Paired with statement heels and bold accessories, the look was playful, sexy and unapologetically glamorous. A chart-topping Swedish pop force, Zara has never shied away from commanding attention – and this outfit did exactly that, blending party-ready appeal with polished star power.



© Getty Images for Spotify Rita Wilson Actress Rita Wilson brought seasoned glamour to the night in a shimmering, long-sleeved gown that sparkled subtly under the lights. The silhouette was classic, but the finish felt playful and modern. An actress, producer and musician, Rita’s look was a reminder that style confidence only deepens with time – offering a sophisticated counterpoint to the evening’s younger, more experimental fashion moments.



© WWD via Getty Images Addison Rae Channelling Y2K-inspired glamour in a fitted white mini dress styled with colourful accessories and strappy heels, Addison Rae as she performed onstage at the event. The look felt flirty, fun and camera-ready — perfectly aligned with her pop pivot and growing presence in music.

