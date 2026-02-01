Spotify's Best New Artist party delivered a fashion-forward red carpet, with music's most exciting names turning the event into a high-style showcase. Paris Jackson, Olivia Dean and Rose Gray set the tone early, blending bold silhouettes with individual edge, while rising stars like Adela brought modern polish. Zara Larsson leaned into high-glam confidence, Addison Rae delivered pop-star sex appeal, and Rita Wilson added veteran elegance with a playful twist. From sheer gowns and sculptural cut-outs to minimal tailoring and statement boots, the night was less about uniform glamour and more about personality – proof that the next generation of music stars is dressing entirely on their own terms.
Paris Jackson, Olivia Dean and Rose Gray lead the style pack at Spotify's Best New Artist party
From sheer gowns to sculptural silhouettes, music stars brought their A-game to Spotify's Best New Artist celebration.
8 minutes ago
