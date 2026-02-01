Sharon Osbourne looks incredibly ageless as she hits the Grammy red carpet

Sharon Osbourne looked incredibly youthful as she stepped onto the red carpet at the 68th Grammy Awards, marking a poignant and powerful public appearance following the death of her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, last year.

The television personality and music industry heavyweight, 73, cut a striking figure in a floor-length black gown that skimmed her frame, elevated by a dramatic crystal-embellished neckline.

© Billboard via Getty Images Sharon at the 68th GRAMMY Awards

Her signature red hair was styled sleek and smooth, while tinted round sunglasses added a cool, rock-and-roll edge to the otherwise elegant look. Minimal makeup and understated accessories allowed the statement neckline – and Sharon herself – to do all the talking.

The former X Factor judge wasn’t just there to pose. Sharon took to the stage during the Grammys Premiere Ceremony at the Peacock Theater, presenting the award for Best Rock Performance to Yungblud, alongside musicians Frank Bello, Nuno Bettencourt and Adam Wakeman. The moment carried extra emotional weight, with the award celebrating the enduring power of rock – a genre forever linked to the Osbourne name.

© AFP via Getty Images Sharon also presented an award at the ceremony

Yungblud took home the prize for Changes (Live From Villa Park) – Back To The Beginning, with Sharon standing proudly onstage as the next generation of rock artists were recognised. It was a fitting role for someone who has spent decades shaping the careers of musicians, both behind the scenes and in the spotlight.

© Getty Images Sharon with Yungblud, Jesse Welles, Adam Wakeman, Nuno Bettencourt and Frank Bello

Sharon's appearance came amid continued tributes to Ozzy, who died last year aged 76. The Black Sabbath frontman left behind an extraordinary legacy – and Sharon has been central to shaping and protecting it. As Ozzy's manager, partner and fiercest advocate, she helped transform him from heavy-metal icon into a global household name, while also building a media empire of her own.

© WireImage Sharon turned heads on the red carpet with her glamorous look

Best known to many as the sharp-tongued matriarch of The Osbournes, Sharon has long balanced warmth with steel. From reality TV fame to daytime television, talent shows and red-carpet mainstays, she has remained a constant presence – resilient, outspoken and unmistakably herself.

Elegant, composed and unmistakably ageless, Sharon Osbourne reminded the world that while eras change, true icons endure – and few embody that better than the woman who has long been the heart of the Osbourne clan.