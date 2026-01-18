Juliette Binoche steals the show in latest red carpet appearance

Actress Juliette Binoche once again proved that true star power doesn’t fade with time as she stepped onto the red carpet in Berlin looking effortlessly radiant. The acclaimed French actress, 61, attended the 38th European Film Awards on January 17 2026, held at Haus der Kulturen der Welt in Berlin, where she turned heads in a sleek black gown that highlighted her natural elegance rather than competing with it.

© WireImage Juliette attends the 38th European Film Awards

Juliette wore a sculptural black gown that balanced drama with restraint. The long-sleeved design featured a softly draped bodice with gentle ruching through the waist. The high neckline added a refined, almost architectural quality, while the fluid fabric skimmed her frame and fell cleanly to the floor, elongating her figure. She finished the look with understated diamond earrings and a delicate statement necklace, her beauty look pared back to warm-toned eye makeup, softly defined brows and a natural rose lip.

© WireImage Juliette kept her look elegant and simple

Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Binoche has built one of the most respected filmographies in international cinema. She first gained global recognition in the late 1980s with films such as The Unbearable Lightness of Being, before cementing her status with critically acclaimed performances in Three Colours: Blue, The English Patient – which earned her an Academy Award – and Chocolat.

Equally at home in French arthouse films and major international productions, she has worked with some of the world's most revered directors, including Krzysztof Kieslowski, Michael Haneke and Abbas Kiarostami.

© Getty Images Liv Ullmann accepts the European Lifetime Achievement Award from Juliette Binoche

Unlike many of her peers, Juliette has never chased Hollywood dominance at the expense of artistic integrity. She has consistently chosen complex, emotionally layered roles, often favouring character-driven stories over commercial spectacle. That commitment has earned her rare distinction: awards at Cannes, Berlin and Venice, alongside her Oscar win – a so-called "acting Grand Slam" achieved by very few performers.

In April 2025, Juliette opened up to HELLO! about the experience of growing older. "When you're coming towards the end – we’re not yet at the end, but we’re coming towards it – there’s a sense of strength and fragility at the same time," she said.

© Getty Images Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche attend The Return Gala Screening

"That's the beauty of life. Life is a movement, so it feels as though it’s going through us. This fine line of fragility of life... it’s a strong feeling."

Juliette also shared her advice on how to live well. "Live truthfully. What you want, what you feel – don't do the thing you don’t want to do. Don’t say yes to something you don’t want. I think that’s the first step. And trust; trust what you have in your heart," she said.

Off screen, Juliette has remained famously private. A mother of two, she has spoken openly about the importance of balance, curiosity and staying creatively engaged rather than fixating on age or image. It’s a philosophy that seems to be paying dividends.